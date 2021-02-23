Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour, Adidas and More
Cities across the country have mandated wearing face masks in public, as the winter and colder temperatures take over. We've culled our massive list of face mask styles for the best face masks to breathe in and exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely and comfortably.
According to the sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating. When choosing the best mask for working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.
Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.
Other retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks with matching outfits. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.
Below, ET Style's picks of the best face masks for exercising that you can shop online right now.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
