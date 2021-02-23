Cities across the country have mandated wearing face masks in public, as the winter and colder temperatures take over. We've culled our massive list of face mask styles for the best face masks to breathe in and exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely and comfortably.

According to the sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating. When choosing the best mask for working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.

Other retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks with matching outfits. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, ET Style's picks of the best face masks for exercising that you can shop online right now.

Under Armour UA Sportsmask Under Armour Under Armour UA Sportsmask Made for athletes, the durable UA Sportsmask is soft but structured and secure but not tight. Plus, according to Under Armour, rain rolls right off it. Get 2 for $40, while supplies last. $30 AT UNDER ARMOUR BUY NOW

Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack Adidas Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack Shop the Adidas Face Covers in the bright blue bird shade. $20 FOR 3 AT ADIDAS BUY NOW

Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack Everlane Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack You're not just protecting your health with Everlane's 100% Human mask, you're protecting civil liberties. For every 100% Human product sold, 10% goes to the ACLU to fight for fundamental freedoms. Each 100% Human reusable mask has double layers with comfort stretch and elastic ear loops. $9 FOR 3 AT EVERLANE (REGULARLY $18) BUY NOW

Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack Athleta Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack Designed for an active lifestyle, the adjustable Athleta Activate Face Mask is made from performance-driven TurboDry fabric and has a moldable fit plus soft knit ear loops that are comfortable for all-day wear. $30 AT ATHLETA BUY NOW

Reebok Face Covers 3-Pack Reebok Reebok Face Covers 3-Pack Add the Reebok Face Covers, made from soft, breathable fabric, to your daily workout routine. $20 FOR 3 AT REEBOK BUY NOW

Hammacher Schlemmer The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask Hammacher Schlemmer Hammacher Schlemmer The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask Infused with antibacterial silver nano particle, this Hammacher Schlemmer face mask protects from bacteria and odors. The breathable fabric feels cool on the skin. Plus, it comes with five disposable filters. $19.95 AT HAMMACHER SCHLEMMER BUY NOW

Carbon38 The Mask Kit Carbon38 Carbon38 The Mask Kit Carbon38's mask kit includes two masks, featuring a multi-layered filtration system, made from fast-drying antibacterial fabric that keeps you cool while working out. The brand is donating 15% of the mask kit profit to Girls Inc. $29 FOR 2 AT CARBON38 BUY NOW

StringKing Cloth Face Mask StringKing StringKing Cloth Face Mask A 2-ply StringKing face mask with elastic ear loops and two layers of premium Supima cotton. $6.99 AT STRINGKING BUY NOW

Western Rise StrongCore Merino Face Mask Western Rise Western Rise StrongCore Merino Face Mask This Western Rise face mask is double-lined with a slot for a filter. $19 AT WESTERN RISE BUY NOW

Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Made from up-cycled materials, the Onzie Mindful Masks are quick-drying, stretchy and comfortable. Proceeds will benefit healthcare workers through a donation to the Center For Disaster Philanthropy. $24 FOR 2 AT ONZIE BUY NOW

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

