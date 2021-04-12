Lululemon's Cult-Favorite Align Leggings Now Have Pockets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Just when you thought the Lululemon Align Legging couldn't get better -- it now has pockets!

The high-waist leggings are the same buttery-soft, lightweight design with the added practical feature of slim pockets Lululemon fans have been wanting. The drop-in pockets are on the side and the back where you can slip in your phone and cards, so you can go about your daily activity while rocking your Align pair hands-free.

The Align Pant is sweat-wicking and breathable, while it has four-way stretch that still retains its shape. Celebs are also a fan of the popular leggings, such as Meghan Markle, Olivia Munn, Lucy Hale and Rita Ora. The 25-inch length is offered in an array of colors, whether you want an unexpected, fun shade like a golden yellow to the tried-and-true, versatile black. If you're looking for a cropped version, the pocket version is also available in a 23-inch length.

Shop the new Align Leggings with pockets, below.

