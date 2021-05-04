The Best-Selling Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is Back in Stock

It's been nearly three years since Outdoor Voices first brought the world its Exercise Dress, which became an instant hit among workout fanatics and athleisure lovers (and really, anyone else) everywhere. Since then, the cute, sporty and functional dress -- which comes with built-in shorts -- has earned itself a spot among the brand's best-selling pieces joining the ranks of the Outdoor Voices' cult-favorite leggings, crop tops and other clothing styles.

Perhaps you've already gotten yourself an OV Exercise Dress to wear with your sports bra the next time you're out. But just in case you haven't, or you want another one in your rotation, Outdoor Voices just relaunched its popular style -- and there's no doubt you'll want it in your activewear collection.

The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress relaunches in nine colors with a few new features to make it even more versatile and comfortable -- but don't worry, it still has everything customers know and love. But this time, it features adjustable straps and a second pocket in the built-in bike shorts (which have a new internal grip along the edge) for your phone. And with these features, this dress will get you through anything -- whether you plan on getting through a major workout or not.

Ready to add this to your collection of workout clothes? Scroll down to shop Outdoor Voices' Exercise Dress below. And if you want a more affordable option, we found a dupe that's just as good for a price that's easier on your wallet.

The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The OV Exercise Dress -- which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress -- has some new updates like adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable throughout your warm-weather activities. $100 AT OUTDOOR VOICES Buy Now

The Dupe

HDE Exercise Workout Dress with Built-in Shorts Amazon HDE Exercise Workout Dress with Built-in Shorts Whether you're planning to play tennis, go for a jog or run a quick errand, you'll love having this versatile workout dress in your closet. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

