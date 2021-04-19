We Found the Celeb-Loved Leggings from Outdoor Voices

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Activewear is dominating our daily wardrobe these days, and the same goes for celebs. These stylish stars have been spotted wearing Outdoor Voices to their workouts and beyond -- and you can shop their exact pieces right now!

Among the popular brand's offerings are trendy leggings, sports bras, bike shorts, tops, jackets, pants, dresses and accessories, plus an assortment of men's items.

Outdoor Voices has found mainstream success thanks to their high-quality apparel, entertaining social media accounts, diverse models and overall mission to keep the world moving -- their tagline is #DoingThings. Launched in 2014, the activewear brand has become a major competitor of Lululemon and Athleta, sitting around the same price points.

Below, see which stars are loving Outdoor Voices' athleisure pieces and shop their looks.

Lucy Hale was spotted out in L.A. wearing the Core 7/8 Leggings, made of breathable TechSweat fabric, a fitted tank and face mask.

Fupp/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Gisele Bündchen has been practicing yoga at home with her daughter, Vivian, for years! In a sweet Instagram post, the supermodel poses in the Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs Leggings in Graphite/Ash/Dove. (Vivian's rocking some pretty cute unicorn leggings herself.)

GET THE LOOK:

