Summer is almost here and there's never been a better time to find deals on a new workout set. Matching sets have been all the rage from high fashion to athleisure, but you shouldn't have to shell out major cash to look cute at the gym and stick to your fitness goals. Right now, during Amazon's sale, the workout gear deals are nearly endless and we've found the best deals on two-piece workout sets you can shop right now.

Right now, there are Amazon deals on workout clothes, like matching sets, for as low as $20 to refresh your fitness wardrobe. We found pieces in every color of the rainbow to show off your personal style. Between stylish tops, butt-lifting leggings, longline shapes for fuller busts and more, you're sure to find something you love for a great price.

Whether you're wearing these activewear sets to actually hit the gym or just want a cute and comfy binge-watching uniform, our favorite athletic sets under $30 have got you covered. Ahead, shop all of the best deals on workout sets we found on Amazon.

Seamless Yoga Set Amazon Seamless Yoga Set Available in a rainbow of fun colors, this two-piece bike shorts and sports bra set features bum-lifting technology and adjustable bra straps for a great fit. $29 Shop Now

Get the scoop on the latest deals! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Score 30% Off Fan-Favorite Activewear at Outdoor Voices' Summer Sale

The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Ahead of Prime Day: Save On Samsung, LG, iRobot and More

The Best Biker Shorts for Women: Shop Best-Selling Styles For Workouts, Lounging, Yoga and More

15 lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Love to Wear All Year

lululemon’s Bestselling Belt Bag Is Back in Stock and Available in New Summer Colors

These Leggings on Amazon Look Just Like lululemon Align for Only $23

The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon to Revamp Your Workout Clothes

The 16 Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are On Sale Right Now at Amazon

The 20 Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget

Best Sneaker Deals for Women at Amazon: Adidas, New Balance, and More

12 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Tackle Your Next Gym Session

The 30 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Shop Now