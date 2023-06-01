Shopping

The Best Matching Athleisure and Activewear Sets on Amazon — Shop Under $30

By Lauren Gruber
Summer is almost here and there's never been a better time to find deals on a new workout set. Matching sets have been all the rage from high fashion to athleisure, but you shouldn't have to shell out major cash to look cute at the gym and stick to your fitness goals. Right now, during Amazon's sale, the workout gear deals are nearly endless and we've found the best deals on two-piece workout sets you can shop right now.

Right now, there are Amazon deals on workout clothes, like matching sets, for as low as $20 to refresh your fitness wardrobe. We found pieces in every color of the rainbow to show off your personal style. Between stylish tops, butt-lifting leggings, longline shapes for fuller busts and more, you're sure to find something you love for a great price.

Whether you're wearing these activewear sets to actually hit the gym or just want a cute and comfy binge-watching uniform, our favorite athletic sets under $30 have got you covered. Ahead, shop all of the best deals on workout sets we found on Amazon. 

2 Piece High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Padded Sports Bra
2 Piece High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Padded Sports Bra
Amazon
2 Piece High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Padded Sports Bra

The contours of the high-waisted leggings will highlight your curves beautifully, and they come in 10 trendy hues.

$43$29
Gym Shorts Sports Bra Outfit
Gym Shorts Sports Bra Outfit
Amazon
Gym Shorts Sports Bra Outfit

This breathable sports bra and squat-proof shorts set will lend a pop of color to your gym days.

$40$23
Deep V Neck Bra + Leggings Workout Set
Deep V Neck Bra + Leggings Workout Set
Amazon
Deep V Neck Bra + Leggings Workout Set

The included leggings feature tummy control and fabric built for breathability.

$30$28
2 Piece Seamless Ribbed High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra Exercise Set
2 Piece Seamless Ribbed High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra Exercise Set
Amazon
2 Piece Seamless Ribbed High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra Exercise Set

 

Get a snatched waist in seconds with these ribbed shorts — the flattering tummy control draws the eye inward, making your waist look smaller. This thick-yet-breathable ribbed set also comes with a comfy matching sports bra.

$49$30
Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops
Pinksavior Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops
Amazon
Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops

Featuring a compression crop top and seamless yoga pants, this set can be worn together or separately with ease. It comes in this sunny yellow color, as well as black, brown, grey, red, orange, white, blue and green.

$50$27
Sports Bra High Waist Legging Active Wear Clothing Set
Lingdu Sports Bra High Waist Legging Active Wear Clothing Set
Amazon
Sports Bra High Waist Legging Active Wear Clothing Set

This tummy control legging and classic racerback sports bra is a steal. It comes in an array of trendy colors: fire engine red, earthy taupe, hunter green, deep coral, snakeskin print, and more.


$30
Seamless Yoga Set
Jninth Women Seamless Yoga Set
Amazon
Seamless Yoga Set

Available in a rainbow of fun colors, this two-piece bike shorts and sports bra set features bum-lifting technology and adjustable bra straps for a great fit. 

$29
Plus Size Two Piece Outfits
Folivora Women's Plus Size Two Piece Outfits
Amazon
Plus Size Two Piece Outfits

Available up to size 5x, this matching bike shorts and tee set comes in five cute colors, including this sultry red shade.

$20
Long Sleeve Seamless Ribbed Crop Top High Waist Leggings
Buttergene Long Sleeve Seamless Ribbed Crop Top High Waist Leggings
Amazon
Long Sleeve Seamless Ribbed Crop Top High Waist Leggings

If you prefer a little more coverage during your workout, this long-sleeved set is a great option. The long-sleeved crop top is surprisingly supportive, and the matching leggings are squat proof for a worry-free gym sesh.

$35$28
Seamless Crop Tops Leggings Matching 2 Pieces Outfits
Seamless Crop Tops Leggings Matching 2 Pieces Outfits
Amazon
Seamless Crop Tops Leggings Matching 2 Pieces Outfits

Featuring thick shoulder straps sports in expensive-looking ribbed fabric, the sports bra in this two-piece set won’t give you the dreaded neck pain of racerback and halter styles.

$25$20
Cross Back Tank Top Workout Outfit
Cross Back Tank Top Workout Outfit
Amazon
Cross Back Tank Top Workout Outfit

Make your butt look incredible with this workout set, which features strategic details and paneling to enhance your curves.

$24$22
WITH COUPON

