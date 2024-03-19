Stanley just released vibrant neon tumblers. Get the new tumblers before they sell out.
As the outdoors become more colorful with spring blooms and sprouting plants, Stanley is taking color up a notch in their newest collection. The Neon Collection, featuring the fan-favorite Quencher Tumbler and other best-selling drinkware, makes a statement. The dazzling new color pathway drops today, March 19, at noon ET.
The bright, vivid colors, including green, orange, pink and yellow — which could only compete with a highlighter — are truly electrifying. Those who like flashy and splashy colors will want to check out these eye-catching hues. Not only is the Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler getting a neon makeover, but so are the brand's lunch box, flask, beer pint and more. Since Stanley's limited-edition colors are known to sell out fast, we suggest hopping on it and adding these psychedelic drinkware options to your cart quickly.
These cups have serious staying power. But how exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. Regardless of any status signaling, the main bonus of carrying a Stanley Tumbler is that it can encourage you to drink more water—which is especially vital as the weather warms up.
Below, we've rounded up the new Neon items to shop—which we suggest adding to your cart ASAP before they fly off the shelves in a colorful blur.
The Neon Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler | 40 oz
Score this 40 oz. tumbler in Neon Green, Electric Pink, Neon Orange or Neon Yellow.
The Neon Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler | 30 oz
The 30 oz. size is also available in the four limited-edition neon colors.
The Neon Iceflow Flip Straw Tumber | 30 oz
Using a flippable straw, this bottle from Stanley is leak-resistant.
The Neon Classic Legendary Useful Lunch Box | 1.25 QT
This multi-purpose food-grade stainless-steel box can be used to store your meal, sticker or stamp collection, seeds and so much more.
The Neon Adventure Stacking Beer Pint | 16 OZ
Keep your brew extra cold with this insulated pint glass that's ideal for camping, tailgating or picnics.
The Neon Classic Legendary Bottle | 1.0 QT
Our favorite feature on this beloved bottle is that the lid doubles as a cup.
The Neon Adventure Pre-Party Flask | 8 OZ
Start the party early with this vivid flask from Stanley.
If you can’t get your hands on a Neon Collection tumbler, there are still more colors to choose from. Earlier this year, Stanley released eight new color options in its Annual Color Palette that will continuously get restocked all year. The new colors include Blue Spruce, Lilac, Azure, Mist, Plum, Tigerlily Plum, Fuchsia and Pomelo — all of which are currently available in the 40 oz. and 30 oz. Quencher sizes.
