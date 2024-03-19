As the outdoors become more colorful with spring blooms and sprouting plants, Stanley is taking color up a notch in their newest collection. The Neon Collection, featuring the fan-favorite Quencher Tumbler and other best-selling drinkware, makes a statement. The dazzling new color pathway drops today, March 19, at noon ET.

Shop the Stanley Neon Collection

The bright, vivid colors, including green, orange, pink and yellow — which could only compete with a highlighter — are truly electrifying. Those who like flashy and splashy colors will want to check out these eye-catching hues. Not only is the Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler getting a neon makeover, but so are the brand's lunch box, flask, beer pint and more. Since Stanley's limited-edition colors are known to sell out fast, we suggest hopping on it and adding these psychedelic drinkware options to your cart quickly.

These cups have serious staying power. But how exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. Regardless of any status signaling, the main bonus of carrying a Stanley Tumbler is that it can encourage you to drink more water—which is especially vital as the weather warms up.

Below, we've rounded up the new Neon items to shop—which we suggest adding to your cart ASAP before they fly off the shelves in a colorful blur.

If you can’t get your hands on a Neon Collection tumbler, there are still more colors to choose from. Earlier this year, Stanley released eight new color options in its Annual Color Palette that will continuously get restocked all year. The new colors include Blue Spruce, Lilac, Azure, Mist, Plum, Tigerlily Plum, Fuchsia and Pomelo — all of which are currently available in the 40 oz. and 30 oz. Quencher sizes.

Shop Stanley's Annual Color Collection

