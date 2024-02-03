Get your hands on these insulated travel tumblers on Amazon for nearly half the price of Stanley cups.
If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok in the last couple years, you’ve probably seen the viral Stanley Tumbler making its rounds as the must-have accessory for staying hydrated. The 40-ounce tumblers have taken over social media with quite a cult following. While it holds an impressive amount of water, fits in your standard cup holder and comes in an array of colors, it's pretty expensive. But we might have found something that will sway even the most loyal Stanley stans.
The Hydrapeak Voyager 40 oz Tumbler not only looks so similar to the Stanley cup, but it also has all the same features for nearly half the price. Currently on sale at Amazon for just $25, the Stanley tumbler lookalike has a built-in straw and it's compatible with cupholders for taking your drinks on the go. Plus, it claims to keep hot drinks hot for even longer — 12 hours compared to Stanley's seven hours.
Hydrapeak Voyager 40 oz Tumbler With Handle and Straw Lid
Hydrapeak's Voyager comes in 23 stylish colors and patterns, including this icy lavender.
Whether you're in the market for a Stanley lookalike or simply want to invest in a stylish yet practical reusable water bottle, check out Amazon's array of Hydrapeak products below.
Hydrapeak Roadster 40oz Tumbler with Handle and 2-in-1 Straw Lid
This tumbler's 2-in-1 lid allows you to use a straw or sip opening for cold or hot beverages.
Hydrapeak Artisan 32oz Insulated Water Bottles with Straw Lids
If you prefer a traditional water bottle shape with unique prints, opt for the leak-proof artisan bottle.
Hydrapeak Sportboot 32oz Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid
This sports bottle has a removable rubber boot to keep in in place.
Hydrapeak 32 oz Insulated Water Bottle with Chug Lid
Not a fan of straw lids? Go for a water bottle with a chug lid instead.
Hydrapeak 4-in-1 Insulated Bottle and Can Cooler
The 4-in-1 design of this clever bottle functions as a bottle cooler, can cooler, slim can cooler, or regular water bottle.
Hydrapeak Slim Can Cooler
Keep slim cans, such as hard seltzers, cold through daylight hours with this handy cooler.
Hydrapeak Junior 14oz Insulated Kids Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Kids will love the two-tone colorways and neat design of these water bottles.
