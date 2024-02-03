If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok in the last couple years, you’ve probably seen the viral Stanley Tumbler making its rounds as the must-have accessory for staying hydrated. The 40-ounce tumblers have taken over social media with quite a cult following. While it holds an impressive amount of water, fits in your standard cup holder and comes in an array of colors, it's pretty expensive. But we might have found something that will sway even the most loyal Stanley stans.

The Hydrapeak Voyager 40 oz Tumbler not only looks so similar to the Stanley cup, but it also has all the same features for nearly half the price. Currently on sale at Amazon for just $25, the Stanley tumbler lookalike has a built-in straw and it's compatible with cupholders for taking your drinks on the go. Plus, it claims to keep hot drinks hot for even longer — 12 hours compared to Stanley's seven hours.

Whether you're in the market for a Stanley lookalike or simply want to invest in a stylish yet practical reusable water bottle, check out Amazon's array of Hydrapeak products below.

