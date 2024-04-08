Spa treatments, trendy accessories, top-rated tech and more of the best gifts for mom are now on sale at Walmart.
Mother's Day is just over a month away, and if you want a thoughtful gift to make her smile, we've got you covered. To make you smile (and mom proud), these splurge-worthy gifts are currently on sale for up to 70% off at Walmart.
Right now, the retail giant is hosting a Spring Savings event, which offers thousands of deals on spring essentials that double as most-wanted Mother's Day gifts this year. This includes impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, La Mer, Dyson, Michael Kors and more making Walmart the one-stop shop for Mother's Day.
After all they've done for you, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new mom, and aunt in your life deserve the best on their special day. To make the gift-giving process easier on you, we found major discounts on highly rated Mother's Day gifts at Walmart. Whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's a gift idea she's sure to love and appreciate on May 12.
Our curated list below of the best Mother's Day 2024 gifts discounted during Walmart's Spring Savings Week includes affordable fashion and jewelry pieces that look luxurious, practical tech, kitchen essentials, and celeb-loved skincare.
The Best Deals on Mother's Day Gifts at Walmart
La Mer Moisturizing Cream
La Mer's indulgent, creamy moisturizer helps deliver soothing moisture for a refreshed, hydrated feel and a naturally vibrant and restored appearance.
Renpho Foot Spa Bath Massager
She can enjoy a spa day at home with this electric foot bath featuring heated massage bubbles and relaxing jets.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)
The refurbished Dyson Supersonic hair dryer comes in the coveted Vinca blue and rosé with matching Dyson-designed attachments.
Nature's Way Farms Alocasia Dawn Variegated Rare Plant
If she's a plant parent too, she will definitely appreciate this rare variegated alocasia dawn plant.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple's latest iteration of the brand's best earbuds are some of the best you can buy. They connect seamlessly to iOS devices and serve up to 30 hours of listening time and even longer with their charging case.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
From healthy to indulgent, the Ninja Creami can create ice cream, sorbets and milkshakes with the touch of a button. It's a great gift for the mom with a sweet tooth.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
These crisp, great-sounding headphones are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support and voice control so you can spin through your favorite songs without manually changing each tune.
MaxKare Shiatsu Neck Shoulder Massager
Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help her relax after a long day with this massager's eight powerful, deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in soothing heat function, the massager also helps relieve tension.
Kate Spade Daily Tote Shoulder Bag
Ideal for a weekend getaway or a day of running errands, this versatile tote bag from Kate Spade features a spring-inspired floral print she will love.
A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set
Sara J. Maas's steamy fantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses has been a top TikTok book pick, and now your favorite mother figure who enjoys magical plots can read the complete series.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: DNA Test
Help her learn more about her roots with 23andMe's health and ancestry service testing kit that's currently discounted by $30.
Michael Kors Women's Parker Rose Gold-Tone Logo Watch
This stunning three-hand watch by designer Michael Kors will add timeless style to any outfit.
JeenMata Solitaire Diamond Pendant Necklace Plated In 18K White Gold
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal diamond pendant — just like this necklace that's currently 70% off.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
