Mother's Day is just over a month away, and if you want a thoughtful gift to make her smile, we've got you covered. To make you smile (and mom proud), these splurge-worthy gifts are currently on sale for up to 70% off at Walmart.

Right now, the retail giant is hosting a Spring Savings event, which offers thousands of deals on spring essentials that double as most-wanted Mother's Day gifts this year. This includes impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, La Mer, Dyson, Michael Kors and more making Walmart the one-stop shop for Mother's Day.

Shop Walmart's Mother's Day Gifts

After all they've done for you, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new mom, and aunt in your life deserve the best on their special day. To make the gift-giving process easier on you, we found major discounts on highly rated Mother's Day gifts at Walmart. Whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's a gift idea she's sure to love and appreciate on May 12.

Our curated list below of the best Mother's Day 2024 gifts discounted during Walmart's Spring Savings Week includes affordable fashion and jewelry pieces that look luxurious, practical tech, kitchen essentials, and celeb-loved skincare.

The Best Deals on Mother's Day Gifts at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Walmart Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple's latest iteration of the brand's best earbuds are some of the best you can buy. They connect seamlessly to iOS devices and serve up to 30 hours of listening time and even longer with their charging case. $249 $189 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones These crisp, great-sounding headphones are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support and voice control so you can spin through your favorite songs without manually changing each tune. $200 $143 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT: