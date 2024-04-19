Sales & Deals

Save an Extra 20% on Mother's Day Gifts from Kate Spade Outlet That Will Make Her Day

Kate Spade Outlet Mother's Day Sale 2024
Kate Spade Outlet
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:22 PM PDT, April 19, 2024

Mom will love these stylish purses, totes and crossbody bags from Kate Spade Outlet's sale.

Mother's Day is all about celebrating the most important women in our lives. And while it might feel impossible to encapsulate the gratitude we have for our mothers with a single gift, the holiday does pose a great opportunity to spoil her with something really special — and luxurious, no less.

Ahead of Mother's Day 2024, Kate Spade Outlet is offering up to 60% off dozens of stylish purses, totes, sandals, jewelry and more. Plus, for a limited time, you can apply the coupon code SAVE20 to select items and get an extra 20% off. These double discounts are the perfect excuse to spoil Mom this year. 

Shop the Kate Spade Outlet Sale

Whether you're shopping for your mom, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law or a new mom this Mother's Day, you can never go wrong with gifting them a fashionable, statement handbag — especially if it's from Kate Spade. As a reminder, Mother's Day is just a few weeks away on Sunday, May 12, so now's the time to start planning the perfect present.

Ahead, shop our favorite spring handbags from Kate Spade that make thoughtful Mother's Day gifts.

Phoebe Large Top Handle Satchel

Phoebe Large Top Handle Satchel
Kate Spade Outlet

Phoebe Large Top Handle Satchel

She'll love how much space this gorgeous bag has. Because it is both roomy and light, choosing which color to get will be your hardest decision.

$429 $143

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Love Shack Heart Crossbody

Love Shack Heart Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Love Shack Heart Crossbody

Mom will heart this. Kate Spade's viral Love Shack Crossbody is back with an elegant faux pearl handle.

$399 $180

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody

Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody

Shoppers love the style and versatility of this purse. It holds all of your everyday items like a wallet, phone, keys and chapstick.

$349 $88

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Madison Saffiano Leather Duffle Crossbody

Madison Saffiano Leather Duffle Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Madison Saffiano Leather Duffle Crossbody

Perfect for moms who want to carry all the important things without the bulk, this crossbody comes in five different gorgeous colors.

$349 $111

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Carey Trunk Crossbody

Carey Trunk Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Carey Trunk Crossbody

From date nights to big events, this cute bag made with quilted leather has stunning golf hardware for an extra touch of style. 

$399 $127

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody

Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody

With its vibrant strawberry design, Mom is bound to be asked “Where did you get that?” when sporting this adorable crossbody. It's made from smooth leather, has four credit card slots, and $200 off.

$429 $228

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Chelsea Baby Bag

Chelsea Baby Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Chelsea Baby Bag

There's no reason a diaper bag has to look like one. This bag is fashionable with all the functionality you could ever need, including pockets for three changes of clothes.

$399 $129

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

