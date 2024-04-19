Mother's Day is all about celebrating the most important women in our lives. And while it might feel impossible to encapsulate the gratitude we have for our mothers with a single gift, the holiday does pose a great opportunity to spoil her with something really special — and luxurious, no less.

Ahead of Mother's Day 2024, Kate Spade Outlet is offering up to 60% off dozens of stylish purses, totes, sandals, jewelry and more. Plus, for a limited time, you can apply the coupon code SAVE20 to select items and get an extra 20% off. These double discounts are the perfect excuse to spoil Mom this year.

Shop the Kate Spade Outlet Sale

Whether you're shopping for your mom, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law or a new mom this Mother's Day, you can never go wrong with gifting them a fashionable, statement handbag — especially if it's from Kate Spade. As a reminder, Mother's Day is just a few weeks away on Sunday, May 12, so now's the time to start planning the perfect present.

Ahead, shop our favorite spring handbags from Kate Spade that make thoughtful Mother's Day gifts.

Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade Outlet Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody Shoppers love the style and versatility of this purse. It holds all of your everyday items like a wallet, phone, keys and chapstick. $349 $88 With code SAVE20 Shop Now

Carey Trunk Crossbody Kate Spade Outlet Carey Trunk Crossbody From date nights to big events, this cute bag made with quilted leather has stunning golf hardware for an extra touch of style. $399 $127 With code SAVE20 Shop Now

Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody Kate Spade Outlet Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody With its vibrant strawberry design, Mom is bound to be asked “Where did you get that?” when sporting this adorable crossbody. It's made from smooth leather, has four credit card slots, and $200 off. $429 $228 With code SAVE20 Shop Now

Chelsea Baby Bag Kate Spade Outlet Chelsea Baby Bag There's no reason a diaper bag has to look like one. This bag is fashionable with all the functionality you could ever need, including pockets for three changes of clothes. $399 $129 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT: