As the thrilling NFL playoffs come to a close, anticipation builds with the Super Bowl just two weeks away. Unless you're lucky enough to score tickets to watch the big game and Usher hit the halftime show stage, you're likely pulling out all the stops to set up the best at-home game-viewing experience possible.

Whether you're watching alone or viewing the championship game with a big group, you'll want to immerse yourself fully in the game. The needs are pretty straightforward: We've shared the best Super Bowl TV deals. We've let you in on how to stream the Super Bowl live, even if you don't have cable. So, to bring it all together, we've found the best Super Bowl soundbar deals to help you get that stadium sound for a much lower price.

Especially if you just dropped hard-earned money on a new smart TV, you might think the sound it provides is enough. But because TVs are made to be thin and minimal nowadays — like the sleek Samsung Frame TV, for example — picture quality takes precedence over sound quality. That's why your home theater isn't prepared for Rihanna's highly anticipated halftime performance without a good source of surround sound, and a soundbar is a space-saving, non-invasive method that packs big sound.

Investing in soundbar speakers can make you feel as if you're in the stands, feeling the crowd rumble while hearing the fans roar with excitement. But like most quality electronics they can run on the expensive side. But right now, there are all kinds of Super Bowl soundbar deals for your home theater. We've rounded up the Bose smart soundbar and more best-selling sound bars from across the web that are also currently marked down, so you'll get a great deal on great sound.

Below, check out some of the best soundbar deals since Black Friday and Cyber Monday from Bose, Samsung, LG, Sony and other top brands so you can surround yourself with sound so clear on game day that you'll feel like you're actually at Super Bowl LVIII.

Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar Amazon Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar You can mount this Sony soundbar to the wall or fit it neatly under your TV. Use Bluetooth to pair your phone to the speaker and play tunes that fill the whole house before kickoff. $130 $98 Shop Now

Samsung HW-C450 2.1ch Soundbar Amazon Samsung HW-C450 2.1ch Soundbar This highly-rated soundbar from Samsung comes with a subwoofer so you can feel those deep, low rumbles. It wirelessly connects via Bluetooth so you don't need to be concerned about tangled or unsightly cords. $198 $140 Shop Now

