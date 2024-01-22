Get in the game with these impressive soundbars that are currently discounted.
As the thrilling NFL playoffs come to a close, anticipation builds with the Super Bowl just two weeks away. Unless you're lucky enough to score tickets to watch the big game and Usher hit the halftime show stage, you're likely pulling out all the stops to set up the best at-home game-viewing experience possible.
Whether you're watching alone or viewing the championship game with a big group, you'll want to immerse yourself fully in the game. The needs are pretty straightforward: We've shared the best Super Bowl TV deals. We've let you in on how to stream the Super Bowl live, even if you don't have cable. So, to bring it all together, we've found the best Super Bowl soundbar deals to help you get that stadium sound for a much lower price.
Especially if you just dropped hard-earned money on a new smart TV, you might think the sound it provides is enough. But because TVs are made to be thin and minimal nowadays — like the sleek Samsung Frame TV, for example — picture quality takes precedence over sound quality. That's why your home theater isn't prepared for Rihanna's highly anticipated halftime performance without a good source of surround sound, and a soundbar is a space-saving, non-invasive method that packs big sound.
Investing in soundbar speakers can make you feel as if you're in the stands, feeling the crowd rumble while hearing the fans roar with excitement. But like most quality electronics they can run on the expensive side. But right now, there are all kinds of Super Bowl soundbar deals for your home theater. We've rounded up the Bose smart soundbar and more best-selling sound bars from across the web that are also currently marked down, so you'll get a great deal on great sound.
Below, check out some of the best soundbar deals since Black Friday and Cyber Monday from Bose, Samsung, LG, Sony and other top brands so you can surround yourself with sound so clear on game day that you'll feel like you're actually at Super Bowl LVIII.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Using revolutionary Dolby Atmos, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 gives you movie-theater quality. Right now you can save $100 on the game-changing device.
Bose Smart Soundbar 700
Bose's technology immerses you in the game. The simple sound bar gives you theater-quality (or, in the case of the Super Bowl, stadium-level) sound in your living room.
Bose Premium Home Theater System
Hear all the notes in the halftime performance when you get this Bose home theater system including the subwoofer that provides deep bass and surround sound speakers.
LG S65Q 3.1ch High-Res Audio Sound Bar
The LG soundbar boosts dialogue during your favorite shows and games, meaning you'll have clearer sound and never miss an audible again.
Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar
You can mount this Sony soundbar to the wall or fit it neatly under your TV. Use Bluetooth to pair your phone to the speaker and play tunes that fill the whole house before kickoff.
Samsung HW-C450 2.1ch Soundbar
This highly-rated soundbar from Samsung comes with a subwoofer so you can feel those deep, low rumbles. It wirelessly connects via Bluetooth so you don't need to be concerned about tangled or unsightly cords.
Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar
Using 2.1-channel Dolby Atmos tech, this Sony soundbar gives you a captivating listening experience with boosted bass and crisp surround sound.
LG 4.1 ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers
Experience immersive surround sound on game day with rear speakers that seamlessly pair with the soundbar and a wireless subwoofer that adds to room-shaking bass.
VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
Offering clearer and richer sound, the VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate Sound Bar and subwoofer have 13 expertly crafted speakers between them. They even have two speakers you can place strategically in the room to be fully surrounded by sound.
TCL S Class 3.1 Channel Sound Bar
The TCL S Class 3.1 Channel Sound Bar delivers 240 Watts of audio power and features a 5.5 Bass speaker for deep and rich tones.
