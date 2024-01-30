With the Super Bowl season just around the corner, the excitement is mounting for the ultimate showdown and the exhilarating festivities that await. Whether you're a die-hard football fan ready to cheer on your favorite team or simply looking forward to Usher's halftime performance, it's undeniable that one of the highlights of the big game is indulging in the delectable array of snacks.

This Super Bowl Sunday, cook up ultra-crispy foods without a heavy deep fry, roast yummy veggies to perfection, or complete a chicken tender recipe that rivals that of a local restaurants with the help of an air fryer oven. To guide you in crafting the ultimate game day spread that will undoubtedly score a win with your guests, Amazon has a plethora of deals on top-of-the-line air fryers from brands like Ninja, Phillips, Cuisinart, Instant Pot and more.

Along with all the recipes you can whip up quickly in these convenient appliances (using less oil than stove-top frying, we might add), these marked-down air fryers are also a great way to make your preferred meals without turning on the sweltering kitchen oven. Just think of the crispy chicken wings, mouthwatering nachos and decadent desserts you could serve up during the big game with the help of your very own air fryer. Now think of the money you'll save thanks to these Amazon deals. It's a win-win!

Whether you're just starting your air frying journey or simply want to upgrade your current model ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on the highest-rated air fryers.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer Amazon Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. The air fryer can do more than just fry; it also grills, roasts, bakes and even reheats. $180 $99 Shop Now

