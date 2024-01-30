Score incredible air fryer deals from Amazon to craft the ultimate game day spread.
With the Super Bowl season just around the corner, the excitement is mounting for the ultimate showdown and the exhilarating festivities that await. Whether you're a die-hard football fan ready to cheer on your favorite team or simply looking forward to Usher's halftime performance, it's undeniable that one of the highlights of the big game is indulging in the delectable array of snacks.
This Super Bowl Sunday, cook up ultra-crispy foods without a heavy deep fry, roast yummy veggies to perfection, or complete a chicken tender recipe that rivals that of a local restaurants with the help of an air fryer oven. To guide you in crafting the ultimate game day spread that will undoubtedly score a win with your guests, Amazon has a plethora of deals on top-of-the-line air fryers from brands like Ninja, Phillips, Cuisinart, Instant Pot and more.
Along with all the recipes you can whip up quickly in these convenient appliances (using less oil than stove-top frying, we might add), these marked-down air fryers are also a great way to make your preferred meals without turning on the sweltering kitchen oven. Just think of the crispy chicken wings, mouthwatering nachos and decadent desserts you could serve up during the big game with the help of your very own air fryer. Now think of the money you'll save thanks to these Amazon deals. It's a win-win!
Whether you're just starting your air frying journey or simply want to upgrade your current model ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on the highest-rated air fryers.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. The air fryer can do more than just fry; it also grills, roasts, bakes and even reheats.
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Cook up something special with this versatile, digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4 Quart
Make cooking a breeze with the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, featuring advanced EvenCrisp technology and one-touch customizable programs.
GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer
Cook all of your favorites — fries, meats, fish, pizza and even cake — with this sleek air fryer that TikTok loves. Take the guesswork out of cooking thanks to eight cooking presets.
Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer
Short on time? Simply load the 4-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temperature and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.
Ultrean Air Fryer
Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods in this easy-to-clean device.
Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven
Get the best of both worlds with this toaster oven and air fryer combo from Cuisinart.
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
You'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. It's perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to cook your food even faster.
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
This air-fryer-slash-toaster-oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried pick-me-up. Bake french fries, chicken wings, and other air-fried foods with this countertop appliance.
Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven
This NuWave Brio air fryer features four rack positions and multi-purpose racks to make multi-layer cooking easier than ever before.
