10 Best Samsung Super Bowl TV Deals 2024: Save on The Frame TV, OLED TVs, 8K TVs and More

Samsung Super Bowl TV Sale
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:11 PM PST, January 23, 2024

Get ready for the big game by shopping these Super Bowl TV deals on top-rated Samsung TVs.

The 2024 Super Bowl is quickly approaching on February 11. With the AFC and NFC Championship games kicking off this weekend, there's no time like the present to get your living room ready for all the action. If you're looking to upgrade your home media setup, Samsung is offering huge Super Bowl TV deals so you can save on the biggest and best screens ahead of the big NFL game.

Shop the Samsung TV Deals

Between the NFL and NBA seasons along with all of this year's Oscar-nominated movies, you'll want a great TV to enjoy everything on. Right now, Samsung is offering up to $3,000 off many of the greatest 4K and 8K TVs out there — including the cult-favorite Frame TV — in numerous sizes to save on a high-quality screen that fits your space.

From the brand's best outdoor TV to all-time low prices on OLED models, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung Super Bowl TV deals worth shopping today. Ahead, get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen before game day.

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals for Super Bowl 2024

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming your favorite content. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung

75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting. 

$3,000 $2,000

Shop Now

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV
Samsung

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV

This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.

$1,900 $1,500

Shop Now

55" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C

55" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C
Samsung

55" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C

Score a $500 off this Neo QLED 4K Smart TV delivering larger than life sound and Samsung's ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that will show everything down to the freckles on the actor's face on the screen.

$1,500 $1,000

Shop Now

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)
Samsung

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)

There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Save up to $1,200 now.

$2,800 $1,600

Shop Now

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV
Samsung

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$4,500 $3,500

Shop Now

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Samsung

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV

Get $1,200 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.

$2,800 $1,250

Shop Now

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Samsung

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,000 on The Terrace for a limited time. 

$13,000 $10,000

Shop Now

Best Samsung 8K TV Deals for Super Bowl 2024

The new 8K TV models introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play gameswork out and more," according to Samsung. Save up to $2,500 on select Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs below.

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Samsung

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)

Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.

$6,300 $4,500

Shop Now

85" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)

85" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)
Samsung

85" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)

Experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,000. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for truly impressive contrast.

$8,500 $6,500

Shop Now

85” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

85” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung

85” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $3,700 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.

$6,500 $3,300

Shop Now

