It's that time of year again, Apple fans!

Black Friday 2023 is officially here, and the hottest Apple deals are now up for grabs. Whether you're ready to upgrade your old MacBook or buy a new iPad, several of the most popular products in Apple's device lineup are available with slashed prices, some at the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals are live and include everything on your holiday wishlist, especially the hottest Apple products. With Amazon's fast shipping, you can have a new Apple Watch on your wrist or AirPods in your ears in just days.

To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon you won't want to miss this weekend. Get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!

Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

Best Black Friday Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $80 Shop Now

Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. $549 $450 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple's earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $80 Shop Now

Best Black Friday iPad Deals

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) The Apple Watch Series 8 is still an advanced piece of tech with a selection of health sensors and apps as well as the ability to take an ECG and measure heart rate and blood oxygen. It also includes Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics to help you stay active while connected. $429 $329 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: