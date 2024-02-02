Get a 4-Pack of Apple AirTags for $85 Today with This Rare Amazon Deal

Snag a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $85 to keep track of your luggage, keys, wallet and more.
Whether you're already planning your spring break vacation or you're just prone to losing things, snagging a set of Apple AirTags at a discount is like a dream come true. AirTags are some of the best Bluetooth trackers around today and right now, you can get four of these helpful gadgets for $85.
Amazon is slashing prices on tons of Apple devices, including AirTags. The best-selling smart trackers typically sell for $29 apiece, but you can get $14 off a four-pack, which is 14% in savings. This is a rare deal, and we hardly ever see AirTags discounted this low. Be sure to act quickly and add the AirTags to your cart, as this discount isn’t likely to last long.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
If you routinely misplace your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with precision. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.
There's one more little thing to know about Apple AirTags. To make using AirTags easier, you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to use to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is if you aren't simply tossing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag).
Along with Amazon's rare deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirTag holders. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination. Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, attach it to a sleek leather keychain or as an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.
Below, shop our picks for the best AirTag key rings and AirTag wallets.
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
If you're picking up this nifty Apple GPS tracker, add this sleek Apple AirTag leather loop case to cart while you're at it.
Apple AirTag Loop
Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag tracking device case.
Waterproof AirTag Keychain
Attach these waterproof AirTag keychains to your most valued belongings for shockproof, scratch-proof protection.
Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet
If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag tracking device holder built in.
Pop-Up AirTag Wallet
Made of aluminum and carbon fiber, this wallet has RFID blocking capabilities and can hold up to 10 cards and your GPS tracker.
Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag
The adhesive backing allows for secure placement on any hard surface including luggage, bikes, electronics, and more.
Ekster Wallet for Airtag
Despite its slim look, this Airtag wallet surprisingly holds up to 12 cards and even bills. At the touch of a button, the wallet fans out your cards for easy access.
Falan Mule Womens AirTag Wallet
We love the gold accents on this genuine leather bifold wallet — available in four colors including this warm cognac brown.
Classico Slim Wallet
Keep your cards and cash secure with this metal money clip that comes with a detachable Airtag holder.
Hawanik Women's Slim Keychain Wallet
Gold hardware and a handy keychain make this faux leather wallet a stylish and practical choice.
SaharaCase - Genuine Leather Wallet Case for Apple AirTag
If you're in the market for something ultra simple, this SaharaCase genuine leather wallet should do the trick.
Donbolso Slim AirTag Wallet
Made of genuine leather, this trifold wallet features RFID protection as well as seven card slots, a coin pocket and note compartment.
Lumberjack Plaid Genuine Leather Airtag Wallet
Don't let its lovely rustic look with gently distressed leather fool you: This wallet has high-tech capabilities.
navor Leather Pop-up Wallet with AirTag Holder
For those that need lots of extra storage, this wallet has a pop up metal case that can fit up to 8 cards, additional interior slots and a zippered compartment for cash and coins.
HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case
If you absolutely can't bear to part with your current wallet, you can pop your Airtag into this insert and slide it into a card slot.
