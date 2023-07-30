Shopping for school supplies can quickly add up, which is why it's best not to save your checklist for the end of summer when you'll be fighting the clock to find discounts on all the essentials. If you need a new laptop for classes and homework assignments, Amazon's back-to-school sale is offering can't-miss deals from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Shop Deals on Laptops

Whether you want a compact MacBook Air you can take on-the-go or a powerful PC laptop with a jaw-dropping display like the Samsung Galaxy Book3, the best back to school laptop deals at Amazon have you covered for the start of the new school semester. Not all laptops are created equal, so we've gathered the sales on laptops with powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and high quality video cameras.

Even if you're not heading back to school, now is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop. Amazon's back to school offers include the tech that you and your kids need to fit your budget. From the newest 2-in-1 Chromebook to HP laptops with Windows operating systems, here are the best back to school laptop deals to shop right now.

Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

HP 15.6 Inch Laptop Amazon HP 15.6 Inch Laptop Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this high performance HP laptop. The device features Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 11th Generation Intel Core i5 to deliver crisp visuals and best-in-class connectivity. $660 $450 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Amazon Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Get a jump on your back-to-school shopping with this Dell Inspiron that's now marked down to its lowest price. Along with its fast processing speed and quality resolution, it has built-in technology that reduces blue light to protect your eyes. $1,050 $840 Shop Now

HP Pavilion Plus 14" Amazon HP Pavilion Plus 14" If you need a no-frills business-centered laptop for on-the-go work, you can't go wrong with this HP Pavilion. It's extremely thin and lightweight, and boasts a sharp and bright 90Hz, 2.8k OLED screen. It also comes with a webcam, so you can jump online for any meeting that pops up and be seen with crystal clarity. $1,300 $1,155 Shop Now

