While it feels like summer just started, school will be in session before we know it and now is the perfect time to stock up on back-to-school tech essentials. From noise-cancelling headphones to powerful laptops, Amazon has Apple deals on everything you need to take on the new school year. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest MacBooks to iPads, AirTags, Apple Watches and more.

To help you get started on your back-to-school shopping, we've rounded up all of the best tech deals on Apple's hottest ticket items. Apple deals this good probably won't be back around until Black Friday, we recommend adding these steals to your cart, stat.

Best Amazon AirPods Deals for Back to School

Whether you're studying in the library, listening to an audiobook or relaxing after class, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series. $249 $199 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $477 Shop Now

Best Amazon Apple AirTag Deal for Back to School

If you often lose your wallet or leave your backpack behind, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $85 Shop Now

Best Amazon MacBook Deals for Back to School

Right now, Amazon is taking 15% off the 2022 edition of Apple's laptop. The 13-inch MacBook Pro features next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory.

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $1,999 $1,799 14-INCH Shop Now

Best Amazon Apple iPad Deals for Back to School

Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

Best Amazon Apple Watch Deals for Back to School

The perfect parting gift for college kids, Apple Watches can help students feel more connected to their family and friends back home while also keeping track of their health habits.

Apple Watch Ultra Amazon Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger and brighter 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. The Workout app features advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Hold the Action button to activate a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away, perfect for campus safety. $779 $649 Shop Now

Best Apple Accessories Deals for Back to School

From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories that will fit comfortably in your backpack.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack With long school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage. $99 $94 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style This Year

The Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals at Amazon Right Now

Best AirPods Deals: Save on Apple Earbuds & Headphones Starting at $99

The 25 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Deals

Everything You Need for Heading Back to School

The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Right Now

The Best Back-to-School Shoe Deals for Boys

The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals from Apple, Lenovo, Dell and More