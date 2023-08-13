Class is about to be back in session and back-to-school shopping is in full swing. To prepare your student for the big year, making sure they drink enough water is crucial for academic success. Staying hydrated helps kids stay alert and focused, especially during a long day of classes.

Whether you love to sip on cold brew throughout the day or need to stay hydrated during a big exam, Corkcicle makes drinkware that is perfect for any kind of student. With the new semester right around the corner, Corkcicle is a hosting a Back to School Sale with top picks for staying hydrated year-round.

Shop the Corkcicle Sale

Now through Monday, August 14, you can save up to 50% on a variety of Corkcicle's water bottles, tumblers, lunch boxes and more designed to keep you cool in school all day long. Corkcicle's insulated tumblers and coffee cups make commuting to school and sitting through class with a beverage much more satisfying as they keep drinks at their ideal temperature for hours.

Committed to sustainability, all of Corkcicle's innovative products are completely reusable, so you can feel good about making them part of your every day. Ahead, gear up for the academic season with our favorite deals from the Corkcicle Back to School Sale.

Kids Cup Corkcicle Kids Cup Get 50% off the 12oz Kids Cup that keeps drinks cold for up to 18 hours. Designed with serious fun in mind, the cup features an easy-sip spout lid, convenient carrying handle, and flat sides for small hands. $35 $17 Shop Now

Baldwin Boxer Lunchbox Corkcicle Baldwin Boxer Lunchbox Insulate your favorite food on the go, wherever you go. Your classmates will be impressed by the new with sporty neoprene exterior that keeps things cool while you work hard. $60 $42 Shop Now

Classic Canteen Corkcicle Classic Canteen The original, colorfully cool Corkcicle Canteen keeps drinks ice cold for 25 hours or warm for 12. $33 $23 Shop Now

Corkcicle Series A Sport Canteen Corkcicle Corkcicle Series A Sport Canteen Activate your best hydration ever with an insulated water bottle designed to defend every sip from slips and chips, and look good doing it. The Sport Canteen is great for toting to your next workout or practice, keeping things cool for 25 hours, or hot for 12. $43 $34 Shop Now

Camo Sport Canteen Corkcicle Camo Sport Canteen The sport canteen is great for the library, tossing in your gym bag, or just making sure you're getting enough water throughout the day. $43 $30 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More

The Best Back-to-School iPad Deals to Shop Now

The 10 Best Back-to-School Shoe Deals for Boys

The Best Keurig Deals on Amazon for the Back-to-School Season

Back to School Supplies: Shop School Essentials All Below $100

The Best Calculators, Pencils and Other Class Essentials to Shop Now

Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now