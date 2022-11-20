Kiehl’s Black Friday Sale: Save 30% On Best-Selling Skincare and Gifts for The Holidays
Among the many beauty sales happening this week, the Kiehl's Black Friday 2022 sale should be high on your list. Black Friday is traditionally the best time to spoil yourself before the freezing temperatures fully arrive. Take advantage of the holiday by saving on skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, and more from Kiehl's.
Right now during the Kiehl's Black Friday Sale, you can enjoy 30% off all of Kiehl's most popular skincare, hair care, body care, and other best-selling products that make great stocking stuffers.
Shop Kiehl's Black Friday Deals
The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's, like the beloved Zoë Kravitz-approved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and a hair cream used to keep Kate Middleton's hair moisturized and shiny.
Below, shop our top picks from Kiehl's Black Friday sale—with can't-miss deals on cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers, and other anti-aging products.
A supercharged anti-aging face and neck cream for reducing wrinkles and smoothing your skin’s texture.
A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.
Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid.
Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.
The Facial Fuel cleanser is a fan favorite, thanks to the refreshing gel formula that removes dirt, excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin.
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.
The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients.
Target dark spots and heavy under-eye bags at the source with this nourishing Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream from Kiehl's.
Kate Middleton‘s stylist Amanda Cok Tucker revealed to Us Magazine that she kept Kate’s hair moisturized and shiny with this Kiehl’s hair cream for her previous royal tour of Norway and Sweden.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to $150 On Theragun Devices at Therabody's Black Friday Sale
The Best Black Friday Deals On Keurig Coffee Makers and K-Cups
The Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals
15 Best Early Black Friday Toys and Game Deals from Amazon
Save More Than $1,700 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set
Save Up to 50% On Great Jones' Gorgeous Cookware and Bakeware
La Mer's Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Nearly 50% Off Right Now
Ulta Early Black Friday Deals 2022: Save Up to 50% On NuFace and Foreo
Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders Are On Sale Right Now for Black Friday