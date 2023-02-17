10 Best Presidents Day Beauty Deals to Shop This Weekend: Sephora, NuFace, La Mer and More
Presidents' Day deals are coming in hot this weekend with must-have beauty marked down across the internet. There is no better time for a beauty overhaul than now. While many of us are busy freshening up our spring wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for warmer-weather staples are equally important. The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course. We combed through the best Presidents' Day sales happening now to find the can't-miss beauty steals actually worth shopping.
Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted tinted serum to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated brands like SkinStore and Tarte as well as celeb-loved Avéne, La Mer, and NuFace have sales to save on tried-and-true products.
If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, nourishing hair products, or even an under eye mask, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best Presidents Day beauty sales and skincare deals happening now. Get ahead of the new season by taking advantage of the long weekend's beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices.
The Best Presidents Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now
In a sale almost too good to be true, SkinStore's Anniversary Sale is offering 30% off on all their legendary products this weekend & receive a FREE 12-Piece Beauty Bag (Worth $108) when you spend $150 or more. Just be sure to use the code CELEBRATE before checkout.
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Peace Out Skincare focuses on creating 1-step solutions for skin concerns. Stock up on skin saviors and score 30% off sitewide.
Tarte's amazing sale is taking up to 60% off sale items and offering free shipping. The discounts are automatically applied when you add the items to your cart.
Shop Dermaflash's Presidents' Day sale now and take 25% off sitewide using code TAKE25.
