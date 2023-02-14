Jennifer Lopez is a timeless beauty. From Selena to Shotgun Wedding, it seems she's barely aged a day, which has us all wondering: What's her secret?

Our wish was granted because recently the superstar started spilling the tea about her beauty routine. In a recent video, Lopez takes Vogue through her normal morning routine, detailing the skincare and cosmetics products she uses daily — many from her own JLO beauty brand — to achieve her dewy skin and her iconic lightbulb contour. Perhaps the most eye-opening tip was her secret for bright, beautiful eyes: LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops.

"I like to have bright eyes. It's the first thing everyone sees," Lopez explains as she reveals her go-to product for vibrant eyes: LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops. JLo isn't the only celeb to use these drops: Brooke Shields shared in her own getting-ready vlog with Vogue that she uses them, too.

Bright-eyed celebs aren't the only ones raving about LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, over 50,000 people on Amazon have rated these eye drops five stars for the coveted perfect score. If Lopez couldn't convince you to buy them, over 43,000 Amazon shoppers have given LUMIFY a perfect 5-star review.

"These are the best eye drops ever," said one shopper. "I’ve repurchased maybe 4 times, and they last forever. I put these on every morning and they literally cancel out ALL the redness in my eyes and last ALL DAY!" Another reviewer touts the eye drops as a "must have for makeup days", saying these eye drops "help your eyes pop, look clear, and take away any redness."

