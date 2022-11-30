The Ultimate 'Yellowstone' Gift Guide: 12 Holiday Presents Fans Will Love
If you're here, you either have great taste in television or know someone who does, because you (or they) watch the critically acclaimed show Yellowstone. The riveting drama stars Kevin Costner as a patriarch of a complex family, keeping throngs of people on the edge of their seats each week. And for good reason: The show is just. That. Good.
If you have a loved one that loves all things Yellowstone and binges it regularly, then shopping for their holiday gifts has never been easier. You can score them some Dutton Ranch merch or a warm and cozy shacket that looks similar to the coats the Dutton family wears on the show. And if the whole family is a fan of the show, Yellowstone Monopoly will be a hit at the next family game night.
No matter who you're shopping for, as long as they're watching Yellowstone on repeat, they'll be delighted to unwrap these gifts during the holidays. We've found budget-friendly presents and splurge-worthy, higher-end items for those you really love. So raise the "steaks" this year and check out our cattle-log of the ultimate gifts for Yellowstone fans.
Support small business by shopping this hand-painted Yellowstone ornament from Amazon Handmade. Made from natural wood with a bark edge, this tree decoration provides rustic charm.
Why choose original Monopoly when you can give them a version that features spots from their favorite show? Select from a cowboy hat, saddle or branding iron when picking game pieces.
Do you know someone motivated by the work ethic of (some) characters in Yellowstone? Get them this stylish wall decor with the famous quote from the show they'll likely appreciate: "There's work to be done."
Made out of French terry, this pullover is both soft and stylish. Choose from seven different colors and Yellowstone logos.
Lined with soft fuzzy cotton, this shacket is totally cozy and warm. But Yellowstone fans will especially love it because it's almost identical to one Kevin Costner wears in the series.
Protect the Family and We Don't Choose the Way emblems make up the pattern in these TV show-inspired pajama pants.
Sip whiskey like the Duttons with this bar-quality Yellowstone-themed rocks glass. It comes in a gift box so you don't even have to worry about wrapping it.
They'll cuddle up in this southwestern print blanket each time they watch Yellowstone.
Smell like the cool cowboy, Rip Wheeler, with this cologne inspired by the character. The fragrance is clean and woodsy.
Help them protect the family from mediocre food by gifting this oven mitt with a Yellowstone print.
Fill a room with Rip Wheeler's manly musk. OK, sure, no one knows exactly what Rip smells like, but this candle has notes of driftwood, cedar and citrusy bergamot, so that ain't bad!
Give this cute shirt to the tough cookie on your Christmas list.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
