The Ultimate 'Yellowstone' Gift Guide: 12 Holiday Presents Fans Will Love

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
If you're here, you either have great taste in television or know someone who does, because you (or they) watch the critically acclaimed show Yellowstone. The riveting drama stars Kevin Costner as a patriarch of a complex family, keeping throngs of people on the edge of their seats each week. And for good reason: The show is just. That. Good.

If you have a loved one that loves all things Yellowstone and binges it regularly, then shopping for their holiday gifts has never been easier. You can score them some Dutton Ranch merch or a warm and cozy shacket that looks similar to the coats the Dutton family wears on the show. And if the whole family is a fan of the show, Yellowstone Monopoly will be a hit at the next family game night. 

No matter who you're shopping for, as long as they're watching Yellowstone on repeat, they'll be delighted to unwrap these gifts during the holidays. We've found budget-friendly presents and splurge-worthy, higher-end items for those you really love. So raise the "steaks" this year and check out our cattle-log of the ultimate gifts for Yellowstone fans. 

Social Stationary Yellowstone 2022 Christmas Ornament
Social Stationary Yellowstone 2022 Christmas Ornament
Amazon Handmade
Social Stationary Yellowstone 2022 Christmas Ornament

Support small business by shopping this hand-painted Yellowstone ornament from Amazon Handmade. Made from natural wood with a bark edge, this tree decoration provides rustic charm. 

$17
Monopoly: Yellowstone Featuring Locations from The Paramount Network Show
Monopoly: Yellowstone Featuring Locations from The Paramount Network Show
Amazon
Monopoly: Yellowstone Featuring Locations from The Paramount Network Show

Why choose original Monopoly when you can give them a version that features spots from their favorite show? Select from a cowboy hat, saddle or branding iron when picking game pieces. 

$78
Open Road Brands Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Wall Decor
Open Road Brands Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Wall Decor
Amazon
Open Road Brands Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Wall Decor

Do you know someone motivated by the work ethic of (some) characters in Yellowstone? Get them this stylish wall decor with the famous quote from the show they'll likely appreciate: "There's work to be done."

$33
Hybrid Apparel Women's French Terry Yellowstone Pullover
Hybrid Apparel Women's French Terry Yellowstone Pullover
Amazon
Hybrid Apparel Women's French Terry Yellowstone Pullover

Made out of French terry, this pullover is both soft and stylish. Choose from seven different colors and Yellowstone logos. 

$25
Newhall Men's Plaid Long Sleeve Lined Flannel
Newhall Men's Plaid Long Sleeve Lined Flannel
Amazon
Newhall Men's Plaid Long Sleeve Lined Flannel

Lined with soft fuzzy cotton, this shacket is totally cozy and warm. But Yellowstone fans will especially love it because it's almost identical to one Kevin Costner wears in the series. 

$68$65
Bioworld Store Men's Protect The Family Lounge Pajama Pants
Bioworld Store Men's Protect The Family Lounge Pajama Pants
Amazon
Bioworld Store Men's Protect The Family Lounge Pajama Pants

Protect the Family and We Don't Choose the Way emblems make up the pattern in these TV show-inspired pajama pants. 

$30
Old Southern Brass Dutton Ranch Whiskey Rocks Glass
Old Southern Brass Dutton Ranch Whiskey Rocks Glass
Amazon
Old Southern Brass Dutton Ranch Whiskey Rocks Glass

Sip whiskey like the Duttons with this bar-quality Yellowstone-themed rocks glass. It comes in a gift box so you don't even have to worry about wrapping it.

$16
Northwest Woven Jacquard Throw Blanket
Northwest Woven Jacquard Throw Blanket
Amazon
Northwest Woven Jacquard Throw Blanket

They'll cuddle up in this southwestern print blanket each time they watch Yellowstone

$35
Tru Western Yellowstone Handcrafted Cologne
Tru Western Yellowstone Handcrafted Cologne
Yellowstone
Tru Western Yellowstone Handcrafted Cologne

Smell like the cool cowboy, Rip Wheeler, with this cologne inspired by the character. The fragrance is clean and woodsy. 

$55
Y Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Protect The Family Oven Mitt
Y Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Protect The Family Oven Mitt
Amazon
Y Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Protect The Family Oven Mitt

Help them protect the family from mediocre food by gifting this oven mitt with a Yellowstone print.

$21
C&E Craft Smells Like Rip Wheeler Candle
C&E Craft Smells Like Rip Wheeler Candle
Amazon
C&E Craft Smells Like Rip Wheeler Candle

Fill a room with Rip Wheeler's manly musk. OK, sure, no one knows exactly what Rip smells like, but this candle has notes of driftwood, cedar and citrusy bergamot, so that ain't bad! 

$24
Y Yellowstone Don't Make Me Go Beth Dutton V-Neck T-Shirt
Y Yellowstone Don't Make Me Go Beth Dutton V-Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
Y Yellowstone Don't Make Me Go Beth Dutton V-Neck T-Shirt

Give this cute shirt to the tough cookie on your Christmas list. 

$23

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

