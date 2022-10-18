Shopping

The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022: Shop Tech, Fashion, Workout Gear, Kitchen Gadgets, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Shopping for a dad, brother, boyfriend, husband, or friend and struggling to come up with a thoughtful gift or a unique gift idea? You're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging—especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. Fortunately, we have a list of ideas that will bring a smile to the face of any man in your life.

Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Best-selling tech such as Apple Watches, Nintendo Switches, and JBL speakers are in high demand around the holidays, so don't wait to get your hands on the hottest products while they're still in stock.

We've got gifts for every guy on your list. From the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete, and for the well-dressed man in your life, we've found great deals on cashmere and silk sweaters from Nordstrom. Plus, leather goods from Coach and chic workout gear, too. And if you're looking for stocking stuffers, we found plenty of fun treats, from light saber chopsticks to novelty beer openers. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

Silk & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Silk & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Silk & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Treat him to the finer things in life with this luxe silk and cashmere blend sweater—on sale for 65% off.

$149$52
Ethan+Ashe Alkemista Infusion Vessel
Ethan+Ashe Alkemista Infusion Vessel
Nordstrom
Ethan+Ashe Alkemista Infusion Vessel

Bring out his inner mixologist with a gorgeous spirit-infusing bottle that lets him infuse his liquor of choice with herbs, fruits, spices, flowers, and more.

$75
Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
Lululemon
Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme

He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. 

$128
Canned Beer Draft System
Canned Beer Draft System
SharperImage.com
Canned Beer Draft System

For the beer drinker, this might be the best gift ever. It turns a regular can of beer into a barroom brew -- it really feels like you're taking a pull from a keg! And if you're thinking ahead for thoughtful gifts for Father's Day or an anniversary, you might want to put a pin in it.

$120
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm

The newest Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel case and starlight sport band is currently on sale for $40 off. 

$699$659
TOTO Electronic Bidet with Heated Seat
TOTO Electronic Bidet with Heated Seat
Amazon
TOTO Electronic Bidet with Heated Seat

A bidet with a heated seat might not be a gift *you* want (you don't have to let him open this in front of everyone on Christmas morning), but it's definitely one of the most unique gifts (if not the best gift) he'll ever get. And if you don't want to gift it for Christmas, you can save it for Valentine's Day or use it as an anniversary gift. 

$610$471
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Walmart
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console

Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. Score one for only $419 at Walmart'S sale event. 

$389
All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters
Star Wars Poster
PosterStop via Amazon
All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters

An original poster from one of the Star Wars movies can sell for thousands of dollars. These reproduction posters are a much more affordable option when it comes to decorating your home theater room, bedroom or office. And best of all, this set includes posters for all nine Star Wars films, from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker.

$45$40
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Mark and Graham
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll

Protect your watches, cufflinks and collar stays with this luxury travel watch roll.

$129
FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
Amazon
FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care

This Beard and Grooming kits is one of the best gifts for men we've found. It comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth. 

$34$10 WITH COUPON
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun

The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.

$199$180
The Art of Shaving Travel Size Sandalwood Shaving Kit
The Art of Shaving Travel Size Sandalwood Shaving Kit
Nordstrom
The Art of Shaving Travel Size Sandalwood Shaving Kit

Indulge him with a luxe sandalwood-scented shaving set, featuring a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, brush, and after-shave balm.

$40
Garmin InReach Mini
Garmin InReach Mini
Backcountry
Garmin InReach Mini

For the outdoorsman who has every piece of gear to get him up the mountain, he'll need a walkie-talkie for the times a cell phone is not enough. The Garmin InReach Mini has two-way messaging that allows texting and its SOS alerts GEOS in emergencies and GPS tracking location to share with folks back home.

$350
Wool Runners
Wool Runners
Allbirds
Wool Runners

As summer winds down and we gear up for the fall, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. 

$110
West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
Uncommon Goods
West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit

For beer enthusiasts who want to take their passion to the next level, this West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit from Uncommon Goods is a great brewing starter kit. 

$20 AND UP
Therabody Wave Roller
NBA player Paul George using a Theragun Wave Roller
Therabody
Therabody Wave Roller

This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. And at a $50 discount, now's the time to get it!

$149
Pain 100% Hot Sauce
Pain 100% - Organic Hot Sauce - 3.75oz Bottle - 250,000-1,000,000 Scovilles
Amazon
Pain 100% Hot Sauce

For pepper heads, this Pain 100% is the holy grail of hot sauces. If you don't know what 250,000-1,000,000 Scovilles means, he will (and he'll love it!).

$10
Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress!
Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress!
Running Press via Amazon
Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress!

For a funny white elephant gift, this is perfect for the workaholic in your life.

$10
Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
Coach Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
Coach Outlet
Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather

For the frequent flyer in your life, this flight bag from Coach Outlet holds all of the essentials he needs in the air. And at 60% off the price looks as good as the bag! 

$350$139
LED Lightsaber Chopsticks
Lightsaber Chopsticks
Amazon
LED Lightsaber Chopsticks

For the fan who's still a kid at heart, your dad will adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.

$20
Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves
Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves
Amazon
Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves

If someone on your list is looking for a new way to work out, boxing gloves might just get them into the ring for the workout of their lives! 

$45$35
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast
Amazon
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast

For the coffee lover, the world's strongest coffee is an experience they don't want to miss. 

$20$17
Lego 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon
LEGO "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon
Amazon
Lego 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon

Star Wars enthusiasts and engineers can wax nostalgic with this Millennium Falcon Starship Lego set. 

$170$159
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many pullovers. 

$65$53
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Uncommon Goods
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker

For those who take their cold brew seriously, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker will blow their mind. 

$17 AND UP
TheraGun Elite 4
TheraGun Elite 4
TheraGun via Amazon
TheraGun Elite 4

The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of. 

$400$380
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

If he needs a new set of Apple AirPods Pro (or he just needs to upgrade) make sure he gets the set with a MagSafe Charging Case.

$214$170
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Wayfair
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set

Stay classy and warm all winter long with personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair. 

$86$82
PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker
PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker
Walmart
PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker

This PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker is for serious coffee lovers. It comes with a built in grinder and travel mug. 

$45
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Amazon
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series

Everyone should own a good Chelsea boot. 

$125 AND UP
Verne Bottle Opener
Verne Bottle Opener
Wayfair
Verne Bottle Opener

If the man in your life likes craft beer (or suds in general), this vintage cast iron bottle opener is the perfect addition to any man cave. It also makes a great stocking stuffer!  

$20$17
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Amazon
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

Elevate your morning routine with a freshly brewed cup of coffee from this best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker.

$28$22
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch. 

$294
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket

For a practical gift, this puffer jacket will deliver all the warmth he needs this winter. 

$46
Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell
Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell
Amazon
Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell

This Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell makes a great home gym accessory for someone who takes their workouts seriously. 

$33
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
Hydroflask
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug

The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like.

$28
Reigning Champ Hoodie
Reigning Champ zip hoodie in heather gray
Nordstrom
Reigning Champ Hoodie

These simple, sturdy hoodies are built to last through even the most active winters. The heavy-gauge, two-way zippers stand up to loads of wear, and the durable, ribbed cuffs won't droop or fray.

$165
Bombas Men's All-Purpose Performance Calf Sock 3-Pack
Men's All-Purpose Performance Calf Sock 3-Pack
Bombas
Bombas Men's All-Purpose Performance Calf Sock 3-Pack

If the man in your life hasn't tried Bombas socks yet, make the introduction this holiday season. 

$54
Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler
Personalized 64-ounce beer growler
Personalization Mall
Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler

Treat your favorite craft beer lover to a personalized gift -- their own unique growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit any occasion. Personalization Mall can have a custom growler ready to ship in one to two days.

$30
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Amazon
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos

If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.

$45$41
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
Uncommon Goods
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

For the cooking enthusiast, a hot sauce kit is in order. Whether you're grilling or hosting a game-watching party, you can't have too much hot sauce.

$42
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

For the cook in your life, this Lodge cast iron skillet will pay for itself in less than a month. 

$30$21
Coach Trekker Bag
Trekker Bag
Coach Outlet
Coach Trekker Bag

Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 50% off. 

$698$349
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

A bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift for anyone on your list, so if you're stumped for that hard-to-shop-for man, the search for the perfect gift (at a $70 discount) is over. 

$370$299
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
Oliver Cabell
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers

For those nights that call for something slightly fancier than Converse, these fashionable and understated sneakers from Oliver Cabell are a great option. These shoes are available in men's sizes 6 to 15.

$249$205
Omsom Mega Bundle
Omsom Mega Bundle
Omsom
Omsom Mega Bundle

If you're shopping for a guy who loves to cook, this mega-bundle of starters (flavor-packed, dinner-made-easy marinades and sauce packs) from Omsom is a great gift idea. Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham founded Omsom "to bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week." 

The mega-bundle includes 16 starter packs, including the Southeast Asian sampler, the East Asian sampler and four of Pepper Teigen's Krapow Starter.

$70$65
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Sephora
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette

Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood. 

$92
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1
Nike
Nike Air Force 1

There's a reason the classic Nike Air Force One sneaker is so popular. 

$110

