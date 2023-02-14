Shopping

Outdoor Voices Launches New OV Outdoors Collection for All Your Adventures This Spring

By Lauren Gruber
Known for its stylish workout and lounge essentials, activewear brand Outdoor Voices keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog. Beautiful spring weather is on its way, so we're preparing to swap out our cozy knits for hiking shorts, tank tops, and cargo pants made for moving outdoors. 

Just in time to help you spend more time outdoors next month, Outdoor Voices has launched its new OV Outdoors '23 line. The Outdoors Collection features new styles from wind and water-resistant pullovers to lightweight warm up layers for all-day adventure and versatile recreation. Go from the mountain to the grocery store to brunch with friends in classics made from Outdoor Voices' most-loved fabrics. 

Shop OV Outdoors '23

To make your shopping for the warmer days ahead easier, we've rounded up our favorite pieces from the new Outdoor Voices collection. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to new spring must-haves or get year-round staples like joggers and hoodies, our picks from Outdoor Voices have you covered.

RecNylon 1/4 Zip Pullover
RecNylon 1/4 Zip Pullover
Outdoor Voices
RecNylon 1/4 Zip Pullover

Your new go to for all activities is this breathable and water resistant hooded pullover from OV. With a super light weight fabric, you'll take this along every where you go, all season long.

$98
RecTrek Jogger
RecTrek Jogger
Outdoor Voices
RecTrek Jogger

For comfort and mobility while you’re on the move, these lightweight joggers are perfect to throw on with your favorite sweatshirt or tee. 

$98
RecTrek 7" Short Colorblock
RecTrek 7" Short Colorblock
Outdoor Voices
RecTrek 7" Short Colorblock

OV's bestselling RecTrek Short gets stylish upgrade with terrain-inspired color blocking. Durable, versatile, and unlined, this functional, mid-rise short is made in wind and water-resistant RecTrek, featuring four-way stretch, drawstring waistband, and plenty of pockets.

$78
SoftRib Tank
SoftRib Tank
Outdoor Voices
SoftRib Tank

OV's SoftRib Tank is an easy-layering basic that wears like it’s barely there — made in a stretchy, shape-hugging fabric known for holding its own against regular wash and wear.

$48
RecNylon 4" Short
RecNylon 4" Short
Outdoor Voices
RecNylon 4" Short

Durable, lightweight, and wind and water-resistant — this short is the ultimate pair for days outdoors. It features easy-access pockets, a high-rise waist with a secure, adjustable belt, and a relaxed silhouette.

$78
RecTrek Zip-Off Pant
RecTrek Zip-Off Pant
Outdoor Voices
RecTrek Zip-Off Pant

Flattering and functional, these zip-off pants are made with OV's durable, elements-resistant RecTrek fabric for all your outdoor treks this season. 

$118
Organic Cotton Terry Hoodie
Organic Cotton Terry Hoodie
Outdoor Voices
Organic Cotton Terry Hoodie

Achieve maximum everyday comfort and move freely from your warm-up to your cool down in this slightly oversized hoodie.

$88

