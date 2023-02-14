Known for its stylish workout and lounge essentials, activewear brand Outdoor Voices keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog. Beautiful spring weather is on its way, so we're preparing to swap out our cozy knits for hiking shorts, tank tops, and cargo pants made for moving outdoors.

Just in time to help you spend more time outdoors next month, Outdoor Voices has launched its new OV Outdoors '23 line. The Outdoors Collection features new styles from wind and water-resistant pullovers to lightweight warm up layers for all-day adventure and versatile recreation. Go from the mountain to the grocery store to brunch with friends in classics made from Outdoor Voices' most-loved fabrics.

Shop OV Outdoors '23

To make your shopping for the warmer days ahead easier, we've rounded up our favorite pieces from the new Outdoor Voices collection. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to new spring must-haves or get year-round staples like joggers and hoodies, our picks from Outdoor Voices have you covered.

RecNylon 1/4 Zip Pullover Outdoor Voices RecNylon 1/4 Zip Pullover Your new go to for all activities is this breathable and water resistant hooded pullover from OV. With a super light weight fabric, you'll take this along every where you go, all season long. $98 Shop Now

RecTrek Jogger Outdoor Voices RecTrek Jogger For comfort and mobility while you’re on the move, these lightweight joggers are perfect to throw on with your favorite sweatshirt or tee. $98 Shop Now

SoftRib Tank Outdoor Voices SoftRib Tank OV's SoftRib Tank is an easy-layering basic that wears like it’s barely there — made in a stretchy, shape-hugging fabric known for holding its own against regular wash and wear. $48 Shop Now

RecNylon 4" Short Outdoor Voices RecNylon 4" Short Durable, lightweight, and wind and water-resistant — this short is the ultimate pair for days outdoors. It features easy-access pockets, a high-rise waist with a secure, adjustable belt, and a relaxed silhouette. $78 Shop Now

