The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women in 2023: Columbia, HOKA, Timberland, and More
If you're looking to hit the trials on the warmer winter days, you'll need good hiking shoes to accompany it. Although temperatures have cooled down and snow on the ground in some places, we personally still can't wait to get outside for a hike. Whether you're gearing up for a winter ski trip, are prepping to trek out on a big hike or will be spending more time on some of your local pathways, a good hiking boot can really go a long way. And luckily, there are plenty of durable shoes on the market that are as practical as they are affordable.
Next to comfort and durability, another important factor to look out for in hiking boots is waterproofing. If your hiking climate is prone to any kind of inclement weather, you'll want to opt for waterproof boots to keep your feet dry and warm during the colder months. We've included plenty of waterproof options in our roundup so you can enjoy the outdoors now event after the winter chill set in.
Hoka, Timberland, and Columbia are just a few of the athletic brands with a wide selection of outdoor-friendly footwear — perfect for any adventure while looking stylish. Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best hiking shoes. Plus, be sure to check out the 26 best running shoes for women, and shop Khloé Kardashian's go-to workout shoes.
The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women
A hiking boot crafted with a foam insole for a comfortable trek, waterproof performance and breathability in mind.
If you need a winter hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.
This sustainable and waterproof day-hiker shoe boasts an Achilles-cradling pull tab for added comfort.
For a hiking boot you'll want to wear on and off the trail, these brown boots from Timberland are as stylish as they are durable.
Lace up with a more protective, ankle-friendly hiking boot style — from one of the best athleticwear brands out there, no less.
If you're looking to invest in a more casual, everyday-wear hiking shoe, you can't go wrong with the breathable On Cloud X style.
We love the olive green color of these memory foam-cushioned Skechers, but they also come in black, navy, and several shades of brown.
Merrell shoes are known for being supremely comfortable, and these waterproof hiking shoes are breathable and lightweight for year-round hiking.
If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk.
