The Best Activewear and Athleisure Pieces at Amazon For Spring Workouts — Leggings, Sports Bras, & More
Are you looking for the best Amazon athleisurewear for your workouts? Of course, you are; with the spring season here, Amazon is one-stop-shop for all things spring fashion. Whether you're hitting the gym, running errands, or in the market for some new leggings, Amazon's wide range of athleisurewear and activewear checks all our boxes; there's something for everyone.
After all, curating the perfect wardrobe of gym essentials filled with colorful sports bras, versatile leggings, lightweight shorts and foolproof shirts doesn't have to break the bank—and Amazon's extensive collection proves just that. Choose from Amazon's in-house brands or reach for some of the best-sellers, including Puma, Under Armour, Adidas and more. No matter what you add to your shopping cart, we're confident every piece will be as foolproof as the last. Don't believe us? We'll prove it.
We've rounded up the best activewear and athleisure wear items from Amazon that won't just have you looking good but feeling it too this spring. Here are our top choices in leggings, sports bras and more.
Leggings and Workout Pants
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect (and more budget-friendly) alternative for the pricey designer version.
These supportive leggings come in a variety of colors and are a bestseller on Amazon. The V stitching on the back is subtle and flattering.
There's not much that is cozier than slipping into a pair of sweatpants after a long day. Now you can look fashionable too when wearing these comfy pants.
With these advanced yoga pants, you'll stay dry and comfortable during a yoga class, thanks to their advanced fabric.
A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a bestseller among athleisure apparel. More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers looking for sportswear give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.
You can look and feel great wearing Contour's sweatpants. With their adjustable waistband, these lightweight men's joggers provide a customized fit to remain in place during rigorous training.
Stay comfy and stylish all spring long in this jogger set to replace your old sweatpants and tops.
These leggings offer the best performance when you work out. In addition, they feature HeatGear fabric, which offers excellent coverage without weighing you down.
Tummy control never looked so comfortable. These capri pants combines yoga pants with a waist control benefit added.
Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger.
You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants. The athleisure market is mad about performance fabrics, and these leggings have the stretch you need for any kind of workout.
These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband.
Sports Bras
This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version.
The Lux racerback from Reebok is everything you want in a sports bra: lightweight, supportive, and stylish.
Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra — even with a full figure.
A sports bra molded for larger busts that need more support during high-impact activities.
If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure to go under workout clothes, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again.
Lemedy sports bras are among the favorites for Amazon shoppers — they've been compared to athleisure wear brand Lululemon's sports bras.
If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra to go under your athleisure outfit.
Shirts and Jackets
Take your athleisure game up a notch with this super cute and comfy cropped t-shirt from Crz Yoga.
This Under Armour Pullover is a must-have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric made of synthetic fiber with anti-odor technology.
Adidas's classic 3-Stripe look down the sleeves and regular fit makes this jacket a sporty, versatile option.
This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon.
These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.
Athleisure Shorts
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
You can never have too many pairs of shorts. Put these Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts on this spring and summer.
Stretchy shorts ready for an action-packed time. Best of all, it has a zipper pocket.
These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.
Classic and comfortable, these shorts come in 15 other colors.
These Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal.
