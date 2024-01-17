How to Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

A whole new lineup of Samsung Galaxy smartphones is about to make its debut. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is here once more, and it looks like it could be one of the most exciting years yet for the annual presentation. The stage is set for Samsung to unveil the rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 range, and likely two additional models that typically tend to come standard for every new Galaxy phone release: the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Though this year's presentation is likely going to cover only the Galaxy phone line, it's quite possible that there may be a few other intriguing additions in store for eager Samsung fans. The company's teaser campaigns have long suggested that the new Galaxy AI feature, or Samsung's Gauss generative AI tech, will also be a central focus.

However, even if Samsung decides to put the spotlight solely on its new lineup of smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will still be an unmissable event for Android phone users and would-be fans alike. If you're looking for your next great smartphone or just love to stay up on the latest trends in mobile devices, read on to see how you can tune in to the event and catch up on all the announcements set to come out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024, live as they happen.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

Today, Wednesday, January 17, is when you can catch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event as it happens online. A livestream of the keynote and showcase will kick off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT.

Where can you stream Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

Your best bet to watch the event as it happens is by streaming via the official Samsung YouTube channel or via Samsung's official website. If you opt for YouTube, you can watch below. Should you choose to watch on the Samsung website, you still have time to lock in a preorder and get $50 in credit at the Samsung store for the trouble. All you need to do is register to view the livestream before 4 p.m. ET. Then, when you receive your $50 in credit, you can use it to purchase your brand-new Samsung Galaxy S24 phone.

Watch live updates from Samsung here:

What are some of the rumored devices to appear during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

Samsung has remained pretty silent about what to expect during this year's event. However, in recent years, we've seen everything from smartphones to earbuds and even new laptops being announced during the livestreams.

What will likely happen is Samsung will show off its new Samsung Galaxy S24 line and focus on its new Galaxy AI feature. This has been the focus of a long set of teases from the brand, throughout imagery shared leading up to the event and explicit commentary. The AI will likely be an integration of each new phone that can handle tasks like drafting email, injecting snippets of code, and more.

In addition to potential uses for AI with the new Samsung phones, the event will likely turn its focus to everything else the devices will feature. That will absolutely include upgrades to the screen, camera array, new colorways, or even changes to the phone's body, similar iterative upgrades we tend to see every year.

Try not to get your hopes up for a new smartwatch or laptop, but those introductions have been made during similar events in the past, so it's not out of the question. But to be realistic, you should temper your expectations and look forward to a mostly phone-centric event focusing on the next big thing for Samsung's flagship devices.

