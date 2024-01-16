Tech

The New Samsung Galaxy S24 Is Coming Tomorrow — Last Chance to Reserve Yours and Save $50

Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Samsung
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 9:08 AM PST, January 16, 2024

The latest wave of Samsung Galaxy devices are set to debut January 17. Reserve yours today to save $50.

The anticipation is mounting as the next annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to debut tomorrow, January 17.

What’s on deck? The latest innovations in the company’s flagship smartphone lineup, including the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 smartphone series. This year's event is generating a huge amount of buzz as Samsung has hinted at launching what could be a groundbreaking "new era of mobile AI" with its new Galaxy AI technology.

Samsung is currently taking reservations for the upcoming devices. To sweeten the deal for eager customers, if you sign up to reserve Samsung's Galaxy S24 phones, you'll score $50 in Samsung credit, as well as up to $970 in savings when you preorder. Time is running out though, so don't miss out on this offer ahead of the Upacked event.

Save $50 at Samsung

Now through Wednesday, January 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET, you can head to Samsung's official website to sign up with your name and email address to receive your $50 in Samsung credit ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Locking in your reservation doesn't mean you have to commit to a purchase, but you'll be covered if you plan to buy. 

While specifics remain under wraps in terms of what will be revealed during the event, Samsung's teaser campaigns and previous annual reveals suggest that the Galaxy S24 series will be the star of the show. The new Galaxy AI feature, or Samsung's Gauss generative AI tech, will likely take center stage this year. Samsung's commitment to pioneering AI integration when it comes to smartphones.

The company has been steadily teasing some of this AI's potential features, claiming it'll "usher in a new era of mobile AI." A new addition to the Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup's abilities called Zoom with Galaxy AI has been advertised in event teasers and invitations, cementing the use of AI as a central part of the new event. Samsung has already demonstrated it can handle a variety of tasks similar to that of ChatGPT, including writing emails, code snippets, and more. Beyond that, we'll likely see the general iterative upgrades always expected from a smartphone reveal event. 

It's likely this Unpacked will focus solely on the Galaxy S24 devices as well as the AI-centric capabilities they'll launch with. In the past, Samsung has unveiled new Galaxy Book Pro laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and more. 

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. You'll be able to tune in to the show directly via Samsung's website. 

If you're primed and ready to lock in one of the new Samsung Galaxy devices for yourself, be sure to reserve yours today for the free $50 credit with your purchase.

Reserve the New Galaxy Devices

