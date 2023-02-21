Presidents' Day 2023 might be over, but that doesn't mean you missed your chance to save big on furniture and decor for every room in your home. Whether you’re furnishing your bedroom or upgrading your home office, there are Presidents' Day furniture deals you can still shop now that will help level up your living space — and save some money in the process. Retailers like Wayfair, West Elm, and Lulu and Georgia are offering everything from furniture to area rugs and home decor for a fraction of the price.

If you've been wanting to fill an empty space with an accent chair or redecorate your bedroom to make it more your own, you'll want to take advantage of some of the best furniture sales we've seen this year. With spring just around the corner, don’t delay if you see something that catches your eye. There are incredible markdowns on home essentials and comfy furniture that will have your space feeling ready for the new season.

Every furniture store offers something different — some carry affordable and trendy pieces, while others focus on higher-end handmade designs. To find the fixtures that fit your personal style and budget, we've rounded up all the best Presidents' Day furniture deals you can still shop today.

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales of 2023

Allform Allform Allform Allform is known for its high-quality, custom modular sofas, love seats, armchairs and sectionals. Shop Allform’s Presidents Day sale and save 20% off sitewide with the code PDS20. 20% OFF WITH CODE PDS20 Shop Now

West Elm west elm West Elm For high-quality mid-century modern furniture, you need to look no further than West Elm's deals. They're offering up to 50% off more than 600 pieces of best-selling furniture. UP TO 50% OFF Shop Now

Wayfair Wayfair Wayfair Wayfair's big Presidents' Day Sale is offering furniture and home decor deals across the site for up to 70% off. UP TO 70% OFF Shop Now

AllModern AllModern AllModern Save up to 60% on modern pieces for every room in your home and get an extra 20% off select furniture with code GET20. Plus, furniture orders over $35 ship free. UP TO 60% OFF EXTRA 20% OFF WITH CODE GET20 Shop Now

Overstock Overstock Overstock Overstock's Presidents' Day Clearance event is taking 70% off thousands of home items and offering free shipping on everything. You will also receive free shipping with everything. 70% OFF Shop Now

Ashley Ashley Ashley Score up to 50% off at Ashley when you shop the Presidents Day spotlight deals. Ashley has fresh and functional finds at even greater prices now. UP TO 50% OFF Shop Now

Castlery Castlery Castlery Casterly's mission is to make quality furniture that lasts for a wide range of personal styles. You can shop their sale now and take up to $450 off sitewide until February 26. UP TO $450 OFF Shop Now

Lulu and Georgia Lulu and Georgia Lulu and Georgia Take 20% off everything at Lulu and Georgia until February 21. The Presidents' Day sale includes rugs, furniture, home accents, lighting, and more—including exclusive styles you won't find anywhere else. 20% OFF Shop Now

Burrow Burrow Burrow If your home is in need of some new furniture, you can save up to $1,000 at Burrow’s Presidents Day sale. Get a minimum of 15% off sitewide and save more when you spend more. Just use code PREZ23 at checkout to apply your discount. UP TO $1,000 OFF WITH CODE PREZ23 Shop Now

Apt2B Apt2B Apt2B Save up to 30% when you buy more during the Apt2B President's Day Sale. You can start by taking 15% off sitewide, too. UP TO 30% OFF Shop Now

Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan You can get savings up to 30% on your dream furniture during Raymour & Flanigan's sale. Deals span their entire site including furniture for the living room, dining room, home office, bedroom, and even an entertainment room if you have one. UP TO 30% OFF Shop Now

Macy's Macy's Macy's With the Presidents' Day Sale at Macy's you can save up to 60% on furniture, mattresses, and rugs. Grab a giant 5-piece sectional big enough for the whole family that is nearly half off right now. You can find great deals for the living room, kitchen, bedroom, and outdoor furniture. UP TO 60% OFF Shop Now

The Home Depot The Home Depot The Home Depot The Home Depot's biggest bath event of the year is here. Save up to 45% on bathroom vanities in every style imaginable. UP TO 40% OFF Shop Now

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Enjoy up to 30% off everything you need for a beautiful bedroom and bath at at Serena & Lily’s sale. Save on beds, nightstands, mirrors, dressers, rugs and more. UP TO 30% OFF Shop Now

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Right now, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' sale section has plenty of finds up to 70% off. Complete your space with ready to ship rugs, lighting, dining tables, and décor in luxurious styles from modern to contemporary. UP TO 70% OFF Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Deals You Can Already Shop Now

The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

This Wayfair Sale Has Furniture Deals for Up to 50% Off

The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Winter Decor, Furniture and More

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter

Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection

16 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More

23 Cozy Candles to Warm Your Home All Winter Long