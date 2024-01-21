If a time-saving cleaning gadget is on your wish list for the new year, you’re in luck. Amazon just dropped a major sale on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to make cleaning floors easier than ever. Highly-rated models are up to 50% off at the lowest price since Black Friday.

Shop the iRobot Roomba Deals

The Amazon sale includes some of the most impressive Roomba robot vacuum deals we have seen in a long time. There are even vacuum and mop bundles, including the Roomba i5 and the Roomba j7+, to tackle two chores at the same time. If you want a no-frills autonomous vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 694 is the perfect entry-level model and it's 42% off right now.

Roombas are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.

Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands. Ahead, resolve never to clean your own floors again and shop all the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals available at Amazon while they're still in stock and on sale.

Best Amazon Deals on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $160 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Amazon iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work. $449 $249 Shop Now

