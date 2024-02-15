Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Every Paula's Choice Skincare Essential to Refresh Your Routine Ahead of Spring

Paula's Choice Sale
Paula's Choice
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 7:28 PM PST, February 15, 2024

Save 20% on everything at Paula's Choice, from C15 Super Booster to the TikTok-viral Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant.

You can never have enough skincare products in your life, but quality skincare does come at a price. Luckily, Presidents' Day weekend brings tons of savings on cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. Loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike, Paula's Choice just kicked off its Real Results Event with sitewide deals on skincare essentials.

Shop the Paula's Choice Sale

Now through February 20, Paula's Choice offering 20% off its entire range of skincare products — from anti-aging moisturizers to exfoliants and acne treatments. Not only can you can save on every best-selling Paula's Choice product, but shoppers can also use the code RADIANT to receive a free Azelaic Booster with orders of $65 or more and a free Vitamin C Serum with orders of $99 or more.

Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and eye creams with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. No matter what you're hoping to address, give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned — especially during the winter season.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the TikTok-viral 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

Below, shop the best Presidents' Day beauty deals from the Paula's Choice sale to get clearer, brighter skin on a budget.

Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Paula's Choice 25% Vitamin C + Glutathione Clinical Serum

Paula's Choice 25% Vitamin C + Glutathione Clinical Serum
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice 25% Vitamin C + Glutathione Clinical Serum

This lightly hydrating, highly stable, clinical-strength 25% vitamin C serum is said to visibly improve uneven tone, radiance, elasticity, and firmness without irritating skin.

$62 $50

Shop Now

Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster

Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster

The key ingredients of this booster include 15% pure Vitamin C for radiance and skin tone, Vitamin E, Ferulic Acid as antioxidants combating aging and stressors, and Hyaluronic Acid for moisture retention, all helping to brighten complexion and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

$55 $44

Shop Now

Paula's Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream

Paula's Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream

Apply the concentrated vitamin C eye cream once or twice daily to target common under-eye concerns like discoloration, dullness and firmness.

$39 $31

Shop Now

Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment

Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment

Prepare for fall and winter with a potent retinol solution that hydrates and delivers remarkable anti-aging benefits. The advanced hydrating complex absorbs quickly to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

$64 $51

Shop Now

Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment

Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment

Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer.

$52 $42

Shop Now

Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner

Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner
Dermstore

Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner

This everyday facial toner that settles oily skin, reduces the appearance of large pores, and offers subtle hydration.

$25 $19

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

