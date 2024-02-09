Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Furniture Deals: Save Up to 70% on Sofas, Dining Sets and More

Living Room
Save on a variety of homeware and furniture pieces at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale.

With Presidents' Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to kick off your furniture shopping spree. The holiday is known for offering some of the biggest furniture deals of the year and is one of the best opportunities to give your home a major refresh for less. Luckily, Amazon is kicking off tons of incredible Presidents' Day deals to save big on bedroom, living room and kitchen furniture.

Shop Amazon's Best Furniture Deals

With deals up to 70% off, the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale is brimming with stylish and affordable homeware, including mattresses, platform beds, sleeper sofas, dining sets, coffee tables and a lot more. To help you find the very best furniture deals, we did the digging for you and selected the top deals that'll upgrade your home without breaking the bank. And these deals beat Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

From modern furniture to classic, rustic-style pieces, shop the best furniture deals from the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale. Plus, be sure to check out more of the best Presidents' Day furniture sales going on now. 

Best Bedroom Furniture Deals

Yaheetech Full Bed Frame Upholstered Platform Bed

This timeless upholstered bed frame features a simple geometric wing side design, a channel-tufted headboard and cozy linen fabric.

$140 $90

HAIOOU Set of 2 Mid Century Nightstand with Charging Station

These simple but stylish walnut wood grain nightstands make the perfect addition to your bedroom. Plus, they come equipped with a charging station so you can seamlessly connect a desk lamp and charge two extra devices.

$125 $86

Antok Floor Mirror

One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This gold arched full length mirror can be tilted to the wall or installed vertically on the wall.

$140 $64

Tribesigns Computer Desk

With golden metal legs and a clean lines design, this minimalist desk will fit right into any space.

$220 $161

Walker Edison Mila Modern 6 Drawer Storage Buffet

Tuck clutter out of sight with this rustic storage unit that is designed with six spacious drawers.

$509 $260

Best Living Room Furniture Deals

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175 $145

INZOY Mid Century Modern Accent Chair

With its natural wooden structure, this mid-century modern accent chair not only offers a sense of peace and relaxation but also will enhance the room's overall aesthetic.

$115 $70

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Hype Boho Area Rug

This Moroccan-inspired rug adds a modern and chic look to any space in your home — living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. 

$163 $108

Walker Edison Georgetown Modern Farmhouse TV Stand

Walker Edison's double barn door TV stand features adjustable shelving to fit your media and accessories. Plus, it can support most TVs up to 65-inches.

$339 $254

Vonanda Flora Couch, Faux Leather Sofa

It's hard to go wrong with a leather couch, and this faux option feels just as good as it looks. 

$490 $420

Sauder Manhattan Gate Coffee Table

This wooden coffee table will look perfect in a modern farmhouse. 

$340 $248

Best Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Deals

Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer

This kitchen island is a versatile design that comes with a spice rack, towel rack and drawer. 

$178 $101

Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.

$276 $137

ZckyCine Modern 5-Piece Kitchen Table Set

Elevate your dining room setup with this modern dining set, featuring a spacious table and four upholstered leather chairs.

$409 $349

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Host dinner parties and enjoy family meals with this casually cool dining room table from Signature Design by Ashley.

$364 $199

Winsome Anthony Kitchen Cart

The Anthony Kitchen Cart features a storage drawer, removable storage tray, wine rack, shelf and towel handle. Plus, it is designed with a stainless steel top for an easy-to-clean work station. 

$185 $114

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

