Presidents' Day is traditionally one of the best times to save on big-ticket purchases like large appliances, mattresses, and furniture. As one of the first major shopping holidays of the year, it's no surprise that some of the best Presidents' Day sales are starting to arrive.

While Presidents' Day is still a couple weeks away on Feb. 19, Burrow's sale is here early and offering up to 75% off sitewide. From sectionals and accent chairs to bed frames and nightstands, the Presidents' Day furniture deals at Burrow include major savings for every corner of your home — inside and out.

Shop Burrow's Presidents' Day Sale

Burrow's most popular seating design, the Nomad Sofa, is currently $240 off. Thanks to the brand's award-winning modular design, the easy-to-move couch has plenty of room for three people. You can create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. As a bonus, the Nomad even comes with a built-in USB charger.

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,599 $1,359 Shop Now

If your living space could use an upgrade for working from home and bingeing the best new TV shows, this Presidents' Day sale has you covered. Bedroom and living room furniture staples like dressers, media consoles, coffee tables and bar carts are all steeply discounted to create your dream home before spring sets in.

Ahead, shop the best furniture deals from the Burrow Presidents' Day sale happening today.

Chorus Bed, Queen Burrow Chorus Bed, Queen A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep. $899 $449 Shop Now

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Burrow Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future. $2,599 $2,209 Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table Burrow Serif Coffee Table The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme. $499 $399 Shop Now

Serif Credenza Burrow Serif Credenza The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you’re hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy. $899 $719 Shop Now

Totem Credenza Burrow Totem Credenza Burrow's most contemporary media console is designed with a spacious interior for plenty of storage space. $829 $669 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

