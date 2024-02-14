Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Parachute Bedding, Towels and More Ahead of Presidents' Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Parachute Presidents' Day Deals 2024: Save Up to 70% on Bedding, Towels and More
Parachute
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:47 PM PST, February 14, 2024

Keep it cozy this season with the best deals on luxurious bedding from Parachute's Presidents' Day Sale.

Spring is just one month away, which means soon we'll be swapping out our snuggly duvets and puffy comforters for lightweight quilts and airy sheets. This week's Presidents' Day sales are officially here, giving you the perfect opportunity to prepare your bedroom for the new season. To help you kickstart your shopping spree, the internet-loved home brand, Parachute, is unveiling dreamy savings on cozy essentials.

Shop Parachute Deals

Right now, you can save up to 70% on the brand's best-selling bedding, towels, furniture and more. From linen duvet covers to brushed cotton sham sets, Parachute's sale features incredible deals on everything you need to transition your living space for the spring season.

If you're looking to finally treat yourself to some luxurious linens, now is the time. You can deck out your bed with the most comfortable pure down duvet, buttery-soft Turkish cotton sheets, and linen quilts for less ahead of Presidents' Day. 

Ahead, shop ten of Parachute's best-selling items for your best night’s sleep in the best-looking bedding.

Organic Air Cotton Sham Set

Organic Air Cotton Sham Set
Parachute

Organic Air Cotton Sham Set

Parachute's Organic Air Cotton Sham Set will have you feeling like you're floating on a cloud.

$89 $27

Shop Now

Linen Duvet Cover

Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute

Linen Duvet Cover

Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks. 

$320 $224

Shop Now

Brushed Cotton Sham Set

Brushed Cotton Sham Set
Parachute

Brushed Cotton Sham Set

Featuring Parachute's brushed cotton fabric, this sham set has a buttery soft finish to keep you feeling cool and cozy.

$79 $63

Shop Now

Percale Top Sheet

Percale Top Sheet
Parachute

Percale Top Sheet

Crafted from 100% Egyptian Cotton, Parachute's percale sheets offer the perfect blend of lightweight comfort and durability.

$90 $72

Shop Now

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Parachute

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Elevate your sleep setup with the Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set, featuring a 100% organic cotton duvet cover and sham set.

$299 $209

Shop Now

Linen Sham Set

Linen Sham Set
Parachute

Linen Sham Set

Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one.

$89 $62

Shop Now

Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle

Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle
Parachute

Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle

Odds are, your collection of towels could use a refresh. Upgrade to luxe Turkish cotton for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

$552 $467

Shop Now

Patina Linen Quilt

Patina Linen Quilt
Parachute

Patina Linen Quilt

Snuggle up with the limited-edition Patina Linen Quilt, featuring a luxurious linen texture.

$299 $209

Shop Now

Percale Pillowcase Set

Percale Pillowcase Set
Parachute

Percale Pillowcase Set

Parachute's soft percale pillowcases come with a back envelope closure or a traditional side open style.

$59 $47

Shop Now

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover
Parachute

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover

Made in Portugal from 100% brushed cotton, this cozy duvet cover envelops you in comfort with its buttery soft finish.

$220 $176

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 30% on Casper Mattresses and Bedding This Presidents' Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Casper Mattresses and Bedding This Presidents' Day

The Best Pottery Barn Presidents' Day Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Pottery Barn Presidents' Day Deals to Shop This Week

Save Up to 40% on Nectar Mattresses This Presidents’ Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Nectar Mattresses This Presidents’ Day

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales You Can Already Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales You Can Already Shop Now

Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to $500 on a New Mattress

Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to $500 on a New Mattress

The Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Sleeper Sofa Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Sleeper Sofa Deals You Can Shop Now

Saatva Presidents' Day Sale: Take Up to $600 Off Top-Rated Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Saatva Presidents' Day Sale: Take Up to $600 Off Top-Rated Mattresses

DreamCloud Presidents' Day Sale: Take 50% Off Sumptuous Mattresses

Sales & Deals

DreamCloud Presidents' Day Sale: Take 50% Off Sumptuous Mattresses

Save 35% on the Best Nolah Mattresses at This Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 35% on the Best Nolah Mattresses at This Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Early Presidents' Day Mattress Deals to Shop at Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Presidents' Day Mattress Deals to Shop at Amazon Now

Tags: