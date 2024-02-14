Spring is just one month away, which means soon we'll be swapping out our snuggly duvets and puffy comforters for lightweight quilts and airy sheets. This week's Presidents' Day sales are officially here, giving you the perfect opportunity to prepare your bedroom for the new season. To help you kickstart your shopping spree, the internet-loved home brand, Parachute, is unveiling dreamy savings on cozy essentials.

Shop Parachute Deals

Right now, you can save up to 70% on the brand's best-selling bedding, towels, furniture and more. From linen duvet covers to brushed cotton sham sets, Parachute's sale features incredible deals on everything you need to transition your living space for the spring season.

If you're looking to finally treat yourself to some luxurious linens, now is the time. You can deck out your bed with the most comfortable pure down duvet, buttery-soft Turkish cotton sheets, and linen quilts for less ahead of Presidents' Day.

Ahead, shop ten of Parachute's best-selling items for your best night’s sleep in the best-looking bedding.

Linen Sham Set Parachute Linen Sham Set Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one. $89 $62 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT: