Keep it cozy this season with the best deals on luxurious bedding from Parachute's Presidents' Day Sale.
Spring is just one month away, which means soon we'll be swapping out our snuggly duvets and puffy comforters for lightweight quilts and airy sheets. This week's Presidents' Day sales are officially here, giving you the perfect opportunity to prepare your bedroom for the new season. To help you kickstart your shopping spree, the internet-loved home brand, Parachute, is unveiling dreamy savings on cozy essentials.
Right now, you can save up to 70% on the brand's best-selling bedding, towels, furniture and more. From linen duvet covers to brushed cotton sham sets, Parachute's sale features incredible deals on everything you need to transition your living space for the spring season.
If you're looking to finally treat yourself to some luxurious linens, now is the time. You can deck out your bed with the most comfortable pure down duvet, buttery-soft Turkish cotton sheets, and linen quilts for less ahead of Presidents' Day.
Ahead, shop ten of Parachute's best-selling items for your best night’s sleep in the best-looking bedding.
Organic Air Cotton Sham Set
Parachute's Organic Air Cotton Sham Set will have you feeling like you're floating on a cloud.
Linen Duvet Cover
Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks.
Brushed Cotton Sham Set
Featuring Parachute's brushed cotton fabric, this sham set has a buttery soft finish to keep you feeling cool and cozy.
Percale Top Sheet
Crafted from 100% Egyptian Cotton, Parachute's percale sheets offer the perfect blend of lightweight comfort and durability.
Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Elevate your sleep setup with the Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set, featuring a 100% organic cotton duvet cover and sham set.
Linen Sham Set
Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one.
Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle
Odds are, your collection of towels could use a refresh. Upgrade to luxe Turkish cotton for the ultimate at-home spa experience.
Patina Linen Quilt
Snuggle up with the limited-edition Patina Linen Quilt, featuring a luxurious linen texture.
Percale Pillowcase Set
Parachute's soft percale pillowcases come with a back envelope closure or a traditional side open style.
Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover
Made in Portugal from 100% brushed cotton, this cozy duvet cover envelops you in comfort with its buttery soft finish.
