Oprah's Cozy Favorites Are 35% Off for Valentine's Day: Shop Pajamas, Sheets and More With Our Exclusive Code

Oprah Golden Globes
Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 9:38 AM PST, February 1, 2024

Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth bedding and sleepwear make the best Valentine's Day gifts this year.

When it comes to getting a good night's rest, it's no secret that Oprah is a fan of Cozy Earth. With its super-soft bedding, elevated pajamas, and bath essentials, the luxury brand is constantly on Oprah's Favorite Things List year after year. If you're ready to start the new year off with fresh sheets, towels and loungewear or looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved one, Cozy Earth's exclusive deals for ET readers are the perfect place to start.

Now through Thursday, February 15, Cozy Earth is spreading the love and offering up to 25% off sitewide during their Valentine's Day Sale. To sweeten the deal, ET readers can take 35% off everything from Cozy Earth with the code ETONLINE, including all of the items Oprah has recommended herself.

Shop the Cozy Earth Sale

Cozy Earth's best-selling Bamboo Sheet Set will seriously upgrade your bed for 2024. After trying the breathable sheets ourselves, we understand why Oprah described them as the “softest EVER”. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate your temperature for a better night's sleep.

A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, rendering them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years. From Oprah's beloved bedding and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels, we've rounded up Oprah's and our favorite Cozy Earth products to shop from the Cozy Earth Valentine's Day Sale.

Best Cozy Earth Deals on Oprah's Favorites

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 

$339-$469 $250-$340

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle

“I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key," said Oprah. This 10-piece set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.

$340 $246

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers

The perfect pants for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things list.

$165 $110

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER." 

$55 $38

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

More Cozy Earth Deals to Shop Now

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$175 $126

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.

$140 $93

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew

"I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too."

$130 $85

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you cozy all year long. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in seven different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter

$319-$379 $232-$275

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket

Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket

Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with a classic knit throw blanket.

$169 $110

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels

Ultra plush and absorbent, these ribbed bath towels will make any bathroom feel like a luxe spa.

$175 $127

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look. We suggest pairing it with Cozy Earth's equally soft and cozy Bamboo Jogger Pants.

$160 $107

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Give any bed an upgrade by switching to these silky-soft bamboo pillowcases.

$99 $72

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.

$160 $104

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Comforters

Cozy Earth Comforters
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Comforters

Pair this bamboo viscose-filled comforter with the Cozy Earth duvet cover for the ultimate bedding upgrade.

$599 $434

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

