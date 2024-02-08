If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or new activewear for your workouts or hiking trips this winter, Adidas is back with a huge early Presidents' Day sale. To help you refresh your fitness wardrobe, Adidas is offering up to 65% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing, shoes, and accessories until Monday, February 12.

Shop the Adidas Early Presidents' Day Sale

From Cloudfoam Pure sneakers and Adidas' Ultraboost Sneakers to NMD_R1s and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy sweatshirt to wear this season, the Adidas Early Presidents' Day Sale has you covered. Just use code FEBRUARY at checkout to unlock savings on many of the brand’s best-sellers.

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.

Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas Early Presidents' Day Sale.

