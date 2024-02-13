Sales & Deals

Amazon Launched a Huge Presidents' Day Sale on Its Own Devices — Shop the 30 Best Deals

Amazon Devices
Amazon
Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is here and you can snag savings on best-selling Amazon devices now.

With Presidents' Day sales in full force this week, Amazon is slashing prices on its lineup of smart tech. Amazon Echo, Fire, and Blink devices along with Ring doorbells are all up to 60% off for a limited time. From Kindles and tablets to home security cameras, now's the time to save on smart home gear before its' too late.

We rarely see deals on Amazon devices outside of holiday sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, so today's offers are a great opportunity to grab these best-selling gadgets for less. With so many Presidents' Day deals available it's difficult to know where to start, which is why we've rounded up all the best tech savings worth shopping today.

For a smart display that doubles as a speaker, Amazon has its Echo Show devices for up to 40% off. Taking smart speakers to the next level, Amazon's Echo Show lineup adds an interactive touch screen to display photos, song details, or video calls.

From compact smart speakers to streaming sticks that let you watch over a million movies, TV episodes and live sports, Amazon devices are at some of the best prices of the year thanks to these early Presidents' Day discounts. Ahead, shop all the best Amazon device deals to get your smart home started.

Best Amazon Echo Show Deals

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check the weather, and control your smart home all in one. 

$150 $90

Echo Show 15

Echo Show 15
Amazon

Echo Show 15

With a 15.6” Full HD smart display and built-in Fire TV, family organization and entertainment will look brilliant. You can modify your home screen to have what's most important to you displayed — whether it's the weather, a calendar or your to-do list.

$280 $200

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini
Amazon

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini

Check in on your family, pets, and more using the Blink Mini with motion detection and two-way audio and the Echo Show's built-in camera. Drop in on your home when you're out or view the front door from your Echo Show 5 with compatible video doorbells.

$125 $110

Best Amazon Echo Smart Speaker Deals

Echo smart speakers, bundles and accessories are up to 38% off. Every Echo device comes with the Amazon Alexa assistant, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice.

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines. 

$50 $35

Echo Pop

Echo Pop
Amazon

Echo Pop

The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa enabled device. 

$40 $25

Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb

Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb
Amazon

Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb

Wind down before bed without touching your phone. Just say, “Alexa, dim the lights”. Cooking with two-hands full? Just ask Alexa to make your lights brighter, to better see your recipe. 

$144 $135

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Get $20 off Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

$60 $40

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Browse and enjoy your favorite streaming content in crisp 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound with this Amazon streaming device, with WiFi 6 support. 

$50 $35

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

$40 $25

Fire TV Stick Lite

Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite

This is Amazon's most affordable Fire TV streaming stick. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD for just $20.

$30  $22

Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Cube
Amazon

Fire TV Cube

You won't have to worry about juggling multiple remotes when you hook up this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube to your screen. The device works in the same way as the Fire Stick, but it also functions similarly to the Amazon Echo since it has a speaker and can perform commands. 

$140 $115

Best Amazon Fire Kids Tablet Deals

Shop the best Amazon Fire Kids tablet deals to save up to 36% on some of the most affordable tablets you'll find.

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet

Made for kids and loved by parents, the newest Fire Kids Tablet for 3-7 year-old is meant to last, with robust parental controls, a bright, 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, and 25% faster performance than the previous generation.

$190 $150

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

$110 $70

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

The Pro version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is ideal for kids ages 6-12 and includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content.

$150 $100

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Fire HD 8 Kids tablets offer a full-feature tablet experience for kids, including up to 30% faster hexa-core processor compared to the previous generation and all-day battery life for enjoying books, shows, and listening to music.

$150 $100

Best Amazon Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

With waterproof features and Amazon's two-year worry-free guarantee, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is perfect for young book lovers. Plus, it comes with a year of free access to Kindle Kids+, which offers thousands of free books and other content to help the little ones grow and learn.

$170 $130

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings.

$190 $136

Best Blink Video Doorbell and Camera Deals

You can save up to 42% on Blink's smart home products that let you keep an eye on your front door and answer it no matter where you are directly from your smartphone. Shop the best Amazon deals on Blink video doorbells and cameras below.

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. 

$60 $35

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera

Experience 1080 HD day and infrared night video, motion detection, and two-way audio with Video Doorbell and Mini.

$90 $55

Blink Whole Home Bundle

Blink Whole Home Bundle
Amazon

Blink Whole Home Bundle

Get 52% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

$190 $120

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with the wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera.

$330 $221

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera
Amazon

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

See every corner of your home with this mini Blink Pan-Tilt camera.

$60 $40

Blink Mini - Two Pack

Blink Mini - Two Pack
Amazon

Blink Mini - Two Pack

Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.

$50 $30

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Amazon

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

If you own a home, consider adding this camera kit that has 5 cameras. You can see, hear, and speak to any visitors with a live camera footage and two-way audio features on the Blink app. More protection, the merrier.

$415 $400

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount
Amazon

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter.

$130 $100

Best Ring Doorbell and Camera Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your home's security camera or video doorbell setup, shop the best Ring doorbell and alarm deals available at the Amazon Presidents' Day sale. You can save up to 40% on devices to help you know what is going on inside and outside your home, whether you're there or not.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision.

$100 $60

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Amazon

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

An upgraded version of the doorbell featuring an expanded view and night vision.

$180 $150

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

This wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 comes equipped with two-way talk audio and 3D motion detection. Use the Ring app to get accurate real-time alerts and a video recording of what is happening outside your home from your Ring Pro.

$250 $230

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

The 1080p HD wired video doorbell is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.

$65 $50

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Ring Chime

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Ring Chime
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Ring Chime

The best-selling bundle includes a Ring Chime that connects to all your Ring Video Doorbells and Cams so you can hear real-time notifications anywhere in your home. This Ring alarm system has increased video storage for more protection.

$125 $95

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

