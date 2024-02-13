With Presidents' Day sales in full force this week, Amazon is slashing prices on its lineup of smart tech. Amazon Echo, Fire, and Blink devices along with Ring doorbells are all up to 60% off for a limited time. From Kindles and tablets to home security cameras, now's the time to save on smart home gear before its' too late.

Shop the Amazon Device Deals

We rarely see deals on Amazon devices outside of holiday sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, so today's offers are a great opportunity to grab these best-selling gadgets for less. With so many Presidents' Day deals available it's difficult to know where to start, which is why we've rounded up all the best tech savings worth shopping today.

For a smart display that doubles as a speaker, Amazon has its Echo Show devices for up to 40% off. Taking smart speakers to the next level, Amazon's Echo Show lineup adds an interactive touch screen to display photos, song details, or video calls.

From compact smart speakers to streaming sticks that let you watch over a million movies, TV episodes and live sports, Amazon devices are at some of the best prices of the year thanks to these early Presidents' Day discounts. Ahead, shop all the best Amazon device deals to get your smart home started.

Best Amazon Echo Show Deals

Echo Show 15 Amazon Echo Show 15 With a 15.6” Full HD smart display and built-in Fire TV, family organization and entertainment will look brilliant. You can modify your home screen to have what's most important to you displayed — whether it's the weather, a calendar or your to-do list. $280 $200 Shop Now

Best Amazon Echo Smart Speaker Deals

Echo smart speakers, bundles and accessories are up to 38% off. Every Echo device comes with the Amazon Alexa assistant, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines. $50 $35 Shop Now

Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa enabled device. $40 $25 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. $40 $25 Shop Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube You won't have to worry about juggling multiple remotes when you hook up this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube to your screen. The device works in the same way as the Fire Stick, but it also functions similarly to the Amazon Echo since it has a speaker and can perform commands. $140 $115 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fire Kids Tablet Deals

Shop the best Amazon Fire Kids tablet deals to save up to 36% on some of the most affordable tablets you'll find.

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet Made for kids and loved by parents, the newest Fire Kids Tablet for 3-7 year-old is meant to last, with robust parental controls, a bright, 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, and 25% faster performance than the previous generation. $190 $150 Shop Now

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. $110 $70 Shop Now

Best Amazon Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids With waterproof features and Amazon's two-year worry-free guarantee, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is perfect for young book lovers. Plus, it comes with a year of free access to Kindle Kids+, which offers thousands of free books and other content to help the little ones grow and learn. $170 $130 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. $190 $136 Shop Now

Best Blink Video Doorbell and Camera Deals

You can save up to 42% on Blink's smart home products that let you keep an eye on your front door and answer it no matter where you are directly from your smartphone. Shop the best Amazon deals on Blink video doorbells and cameras below.

Blink Video Doorbell Amazon Blink Video Doorbell Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. $60 $35 Shop Now

Blink Whole Home Bundle Amazon Blink Whole Home Bundle Get 52% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio. $190 $120 Shop Now

Best Ring Doorbell and Camera Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your home's security camera or video doorbell setup, shop the best Ring doorbell and alarm deals available at the Amazon Presidents' Day sale. You can save up to 40% on devices to help you know what is going on inside and outside your home, whether you're there or not.

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon Ring Video Doorbell With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision. $100 $60 Shop Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 This wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 comes equipped with two-way talk audio and 3D motion detection. Use the Ring app to get accurate real-time alerts and a video recording of what is happening outside your home from your Ring Pro. $250 $230 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

