Amazon‘s first-ever spring shopping event is here. Dubbed the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the six-day event runs from March 20-25 and is offering up to 50% off across categories — including fitness equipment. If you've been eyeing a Peloton, now's the time to crank your workouts up a notch because Amazon's sale has this year's best Peloton deals.

Both the Original Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+ models are on sale at Amazon's Bg Spring Sale for up to $395 off. You can save on two of the best exercise bikes on the market to achieve your fitness goals without breaking the bank.

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,250 Shop Now

Peloton Bike+ Amazon Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $2,100 Shop Now

If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces.

For days that you don't want to cycle, the full spectrum of Peloton content can switch between cycling, strength training, boxing, yoga and meditation classes. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

More Peloton Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Peloton Guide Amazon Peloton Guide Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form. $195 $95 Shop Now

Peloton Dumbbells Amazon Peloton Dumbbells These weights come in a range of five to 30 pounds, so you can add the Peloton dumbbells to your lineup no matter where you are in your strength journey. $115 $104 Shop Now

Peloton Yoga Block Amazon Peloton Yoga Block Get 15% off a pair of Peloton yoga blocks. These Peloton accessories can help safely modify poses to suit your level of flexibility or to hold a pose longer without strain. $30 $26 Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

