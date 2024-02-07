Sales & Deals

Amazon Has Presidents' Day Deals on Blink Video Doorbells and Cameras Starting at Just $35

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Blink Video Doorbell
Blink
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:56 PM PST, February 7, 2024

Blink is one of the biggest names in video doorbells and you can get up to 42% off these game-changing gadgets.

If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, Amazon just kicked off its Presidents' Day sale with solid savings on Blink video doorbells and security cameras. You can save up to 42% on Blink's smart home products that let you keep an eye on your front door and answer it no matter where you are directly from your smartphone.

Whether you're looking to protect your home while you're away on spring break or simply enjoy some peace of mind every day, Blink makes some of the most popular video doorbells on the market. The Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with Blink's other indoor and outdoor home security cameras that are also on sale right now.

To create a setup with more coverage, Amazon is offering deals on easy-to-install Blink bundles. Blink's home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Ahead, save big on these home security game-changers with the best Amazon deals on Blink video doorbells and security cameras available now.

Best Blink Video Doorbell and Camera Deals

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. 

$60 $35

Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera

Experience 1080 HD day and infrared night video, motion detection, and two-way audio with Video Doorbell and Mini.

$90 $55

Shop Now

Blink Whole Home Bundle

Blink Whole Home Bundle
Amazon

Blink Whole Home Bundle

Get 52% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

$190 $120

Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with the wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera.

$330 $221

Shop Now

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera
Amazon

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

See every corner of your home with this mini Blink Pan-Tilt camera.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Blink Mini - Two Pack

Blink Mini - Two Pack
Amazon

Blink Mini - Two Pack

Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Amazon

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

If you own a home, consider adding this camera kit that has 5 cameras. You can see, hear, and speak to any visitors with a live camera footage and two-way audio features on the Blink app. More protection, the merrier.

$415 $400

Shop Now

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount
Amazon

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter.

$130 $100

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

