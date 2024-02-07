If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, Amazon just kicked off its Presidents' Day sale with solid savings on Blink video doorbells and security cameras. You can save up to 42% on Blink's smart home products that let you keep an eye on your front door and answer it no matter where you are directly from your smartphone.

Whether you're looking to protect your home while you're away on spring break or simply enjoy some peace of mind every day, Blink makes some of the most popular video doorbells on the market. The Blink Video Doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with Blink's other indoor and outdoor home security cameras that are also on sale right now.

To create a setup with more coverage, Amazon is offering deals on easy-to-install Blink bundles. Blink's home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Ahead, save big on these home security game-changers with the best Amazon deals on Blink video doorbells and security cameras available now.

Best Blink Video Doorbell and Camera Deals

Blink Video Doorbell Amazon Blink Video Doorbell Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. $60 $35 Shop Now

Blink Whole Home Bundle Amazon Blink Whole Home Bundle Get 52% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio. $190 $120 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: