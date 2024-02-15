Every year when Presidents' Day rolls around, one of the greatest feelings is discovering when one of the high-end home brands you've been eyeing is having a sale. With the holiday weekend almost here, West Elm just kicked off its massive Presidents' Day sale.

For a limited time only, you can save up to 60% on thousands of West Elm's furniture pieces, rugs, tableware, throws and more. The West Elm Presidents' Day sale is also offering an additional 15% off clearance items with code EXTRA15. These rare discounts won’t last long, so take advantage of them ASAP.

Shop the West Elm Sale

West Elm is acclaimed for the quality and craftsmanship that goes into every piece of furniture and home decor they sell. Since furniture is often a big investment, shopping these Presidents' Day furniture deals a great way to get stylish luxury pieces at more affordable prices. Whether you’re putting the finishing touches on your living room setup, redesigning your home office or getting started on your patio setup, you can find everything you need to create a home that’s as inviting as it is comfortable.

Because the Groundhog did not see its shadow this year, spring will be here before you know it. Presidents' Day weekend is the ultimate opportunity to refresh your living space ahead of the new season with can't-miss deals on all things home. Ahead, shop the best West Elm Presidents' Day deals to complete the home of your dreams today.

Osborn Sofa (82"–92") West Elm Osborn Sofa (82"–92") The exaggerated, organic curves of this sofa soften your living room while the contemporary low profile invites you to relax. $1,599 $1,088 With code EXTRA15 Shop Now

Aria Coffee Table 50" West Elm Aria Coffee Table 50" With ample surface space for books, drinks and snacks, we love the scalloped edges along the top of this coffee table for an ultra-stylish living room centerpiece. $699 $476 with code EXTRA15 Shop Now

Audrey Sofa 86" West Elm Audrey Sofa 86" The Audrey Sofa makes modern design cozy with rounded arms, and features a bench seat for clean, streamlined style. $1,199 $714 with code EXTRA15 Shop Now

Mid-Century Cabinet (28") West Elm Mid-Century Cabinet (28") Save big on an easy storage solution that works with any look. A closed cabinet with two wide shelves let you keep books, games and linens out of sight. $849 $599 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

