A powerful, reliable blender is an unsung hero in the kitchen. When it comes to the best blenders on the market, many people would give that title to Vitamix. The game-changing appliances check all the boxes in terms of strength, speed and size, but can come at a premium price. That's why you can't miss the Mother's Day sale at Vitamix.

Now through Saturday, May 18, you can save up to $100 on the best Vitamix blenders and bundles. This rare Vitamix sale offers the perfect opportunity to discover Mother's Day gifts that any mom will truly appreciate having in her kitchen.

Shop the Vitamix Sale

From new Propel models and fan-favorite immersion blenders to the versatile and enviable Ascent Series A3500 Gold Label, there are steep discounts on 28 different gadgets that can blend, puree, chop, and juice with formidable motors and laser-cut stainless steel blades. The brand’s product lineup includes blenders for just about every kind of cook, so allow us to help guide you through the vast range of options.

Whether you're shopping for a Mom who likes to experiment with new recipes or is constantly cooking or baking, you'll want to take advantage of the Vitamix Mother's Day Sale. Ahead, shop the best blender deals that make great Mother's Day gifts.

A3500 Gold Label Vitamix A3500 Gold Label The Ascent Series A3500 Gold Label is the ultimate kitchen upgrade. Not only do the eye-catching gold accents elevate the look of any kitchen, but the blender also offers exceptional performance and compatibility with a wide range of containers and attachments. $700 $650 Shop Now

4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle Vitamix 4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle Avoid transferring hot items from the pot to the blender with this 4-Piece Immersion Blender from Vitamix. This bundle includes the immersion blender, a blending jar, a whisk attachment and an immersion station. $210 $185 Shop Now

7500 Blender Vitamix 7500 Blender The 7500 blender has a 64-ounce low-profile container. It can easily process large batches yet still fits under most kitchen cabinets. $600 $550 Shop Now

Explorian Series E310 Vitamix Explorian Series E310 The E310 is Vitamix's most affordable blender. From appetizers to dessert, the 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. $380 $330 Shop Now

Vitamix A2500 Home Chef Bundle Vitamix Vitamix A2500 Home Chef Bundle Stainless steel cookware is a staple in both home and professional kitchens, for good reason: it’s durable, non-reactive, and easy to clean. The Stainless Steel Container can handle just about any ingredient at any temperature, whether steaming hot or ice cold. $750 $650 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT: