When it comes to world-class sound, Bose has definitely earned a spot among the very best. Ever since the original Bose QuietComfort headphones debuted back in 2000, Bose continues to release must-have audio gear featuring award-winning active noise cancellation technology.

While the brand's superior sound quality usually has a premium price to match, we're seeing Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers at some of their lowest prices yet. Amazon just kicked off its Presidents' Day 2024 sale and the tech deals include several of Bose's most popular Bluetooth speakers and wireless noise-cancelling headphones for up to 33% off.

First, you can get a pair of Bose Headphones 700 for $299 instead of $379. If you want the latest and greatest model, you’ll also find the newer Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones on sale with a $50 discount. Touting the quietest quiet of any Bose over-ear headphones yet, the new QuietComfort Ultra model features the best ANC tech you can get.

If you are ready to upgrade your audio, shop the best Presidents' Day Bose deals on headphones and speakers below.

Best Bose Headphones Deals

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $299 Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds With nine soft eartips and stability bands, these Bose earbuds have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Focus with noise cancellation in Quiet Mode, hear your surroundings in Aware Mode, and engage in full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio using Immersion Mode. $299 $249 Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Block out the world with these powerful earbuds that allow for serious noise-cancelling ability. Listen to your favorite tunes while traveling, and when you need to hear what's going on, swap to Ambient Mode to let the world back in. $279 $199 Shop Now

Best Bose Speaker Deals

Bose SoundLink Revolve Amazon Bose SoundLink Revolve The Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker provides deep, loud and immersive sound, all with true 360 degree coverage. It also has a built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud. $250 $219 Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Flex Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex The SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker features a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go. It is waterproof and the exclusive technology automatically detects the position of your speaker for optimal sound quality. $149 $129 Shop Now

