The Best Gymshark Dupes We've Found on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
If you're already an ET Style reader, you know how much we love affordable activewear, and Amazon has quickly become the place to shop for cute workout clothes that are nice on our wallets. 

In addition to Lululemon dupes and the viral booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves, Amazon has a range of options similar to ones you'll find at Gymshark -- a popular, influencer-beloved fitness apparel brand known for functional gym clothes that stand out in style.

If you're in the market for new activewear that won't break the bank, look through ET Style's selection of Gymshark dupes we found browsing through Amazon and TikTok with styles starting at just $11, such as the fan-favorite long-sleeve crop top and seamless leggings matching set and a pair of super comfy seamless shorts to wear during and post-workout. 

Ahead, shop the best Gymshark dupes from Amazon. 

Vital Seamless Leggings 

These Vital leggings boast a dotted pattern for a contouring effect on both sides of the legs and around the bum for a sculpted look. 

The Real Deal: 

Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings
Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings
Gymshark
Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings
$50 AT GYMSHARK

The Stylish Dupe:

Aoxjox High Waist Workout Gym Vital Seamless Leggings
Aoxjox High Waist Workout Gym Vital Seamless Leggings
Amazon
Aoxjox High Waist Workout Gym Vital Seamless Leggings
$33 AT AMAZON

Vital Seamless Shorts

Opt for the shorts version for summer to keep cool and supported during workouts. 

The Real Deal:

Gymshark Vital Seamless Shorts
Gymshark Vital Seamless Shorts
Gymshark
Gymshark Vital Seamless Shorts
$40 AT GYMSHARK

The Stylish Dupe:

Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
Amazon
Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
$24 AND UP AT AMAZON

Adapt Camo Sports Bra 

There are so many similar versions of the camo-print Adapt collection on Amazon, such as the crossover sports bra. 

The Real Deal: 

Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Sports Bra
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Sports Bra
Gymshark
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Sports Bra
$45 AT GYMSHARK

The Stylish Dupe: 

MOYOOGA Camo Seamless Sports Bra
MOYOOGA Camo Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon
MOYOOGA Camo Seamless Sports Bra
$24 AT AMAZON

Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings

These WodoWei leggings look nearly identical to the Gymshark pair. Both seamless designs have a supportive high-waist band and ruching on the butt for some extra oomph on the behind. 

The Real Deal: 

Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings
Gymshark
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings
$60 AT GYMSHARK

The Stylish Dupe:

WodoWei High Waisted Camo Seamless Leggings
WodoWei High Waisted Camo Seamless Leggings
Amazon
WodoWei High Waisted Camo Seamless Leggings
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON

Flex Matching Set

The two-tone matching set of long-sleeve crop top and seamless leggings is one of the most recognizable styles from Gymshark. The OLCHEE version has over 1,100 global ratings and 4.5 stars. 

The Real Deal:

Gymshark Flex Sports Long Sleeve Crop Top & Flex High Waisted Leggings
Gymshark Flex Sports Long Sleeve Crop Top & Flex High Waisted Leggings
Gymshark
Gymshark Flex Sports Long Sleeve Crop Top & Flex High Waisted Leggings
TOP: $40 AT GYMSHARK
LEGGINGS: $50 AT GYMSHARK

The Stylish Dupe:

OLCHEE Workout Set 2 Piece Tracksuit
OLCHEE Workout Set 2 Piece Tracksuit
Amazon
OLCHEE Workout Set 2 Piece Tracksuit
$11 AND UP AT AMAZON

