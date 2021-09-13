Megan Thee Stallion looked glamorous at the 2021 Met Gala in a strapless dress with ruffled tulle and embellishment, designed by Coach. Although we're not going to fashion's biggest event any time soon, we can still channel Meg's style by shopping the adorably chic tiny Coach bag she carried with her sophisticated, Old Hollywood-inspired ensemble.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Megan on the red carpet about her debut Met Gala look.

"I'm here for the first time. I'm ready to see everybody. I'm ready for everybody to see me," Megan exclaimed.

When asked about the process of getting ready for the Met Gala, the rapper said it's "very different from getting ready for my rapper lifestyle."

"I feel like we were in glam for a long time," she added.

The musician's bag is the Coach Kisslock Frame Bag. The exact style isn't available to shop yet, but there are a few similar mini bag styles you can scoop up now. The mini bag has been a longtime favorite for celebs on the red carpet. The small size can carry the top essentials for a night out, while still being the perfect statement accessory.

Shop Coach mini bags below.

