Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Met Gala

Kate Hudson has returned to the Met Gala!
The 42-year-old actress stunned as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the extravagant event, just hours after announcing her engagement. For fashion's biggest night, Hudson wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
The Truth Be Told actress had her hair slicked back and her makeup consisted of matching rose-colored eyeshadow and a pale lip. She also showed off her sparking engagement ring.
Additionally, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star's beauty glam was done by makeup artist Quinn Murphy, who teamed up with Keys Soulcare and W3LL PEOPLE to create the clean look.
It's a special night for Hudson, who revealed on Instagram on Monday afternoon that she's engaged to partner Danny Fujikawa.
"Let’s go! 👰♀️💒🤵🏻♂️," she captioned the sweet pic.
This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."
The last time Hudson made an appearance at the Met Gala was in 2017. That year's theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," with the blonde beauty wearing a white Stella McCartney gown and spray painting her hair white and rocking a top knot.
Be sure to keep up with all of ET's Met Gala 2021 coverage.
