Billie Eilish fans rejoice, the concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, is coming to Disney+ on Sep. 3!

The pop singer who, like many performers in the music industry, had to cancel her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? tour in March of 2020, announced that she’d be bringing her next live show into the living rooms of fans all across the globe via Instagram.

“This was the most surreal shoot everrrrrrrr and I cannot WAIT for you to experience this film,” Billie captioned her post of the trailer, featuring cinematic shots of the coming performance and accompanied by a powerful voice-over.

The special concert film will capture the intimate performance of every song from Happier Than Ever, the follow up to her debut album, in sequential order-- the way Billie and FINNEAS intended-- for the first and only time from one of Los Angeles’ most iconic venues: the Hollywood Bowl.

The concert special is directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, and promises to take viewers on a dreamlike journey through Eilish's hometown of Los Angeles. FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will also be featured.

“L.A. is the reason that I am who I am,” Billie explains in the trailer. “It’s all about reflecting on yourself, becoming who you are. We all have these idealized versions of ourselves in our head. I’ve never done anything like this.”

So how can you experience this once-in-a-lifetime concert special? Read on below to find out.

When is Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ release date? Friday, September 3.

How to watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on Disney+: if you aren’t already, subscribe to Disney+ for $6.99 per month. When Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles premieres on Sep. 3, you’ll be able to stream the special concert film at no additional cost. In the meantime, subscribers can check out the rest of the extensive Disney+ collection, including the iconic stage musical Hamilton, the new Loki series, and (nearly) every Disney movie in history.

