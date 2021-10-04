How to Watch 'Black Widow' on Disney Plus

Soon, all Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream Black Widow on the platform.

Marvel's latest big budget entry hit theaters and Disney+ the same day after being delayed more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff in the film, who has to return to Russia and reunite with her sister (Florence Pugh) to stop an immensely powerful villain. Rachel Weisz and David Harbour also star in the movie, which is considered the first film in Marvel's "Phase Four," and second to be released -- following Spider-Man: Far From Home -- after Avengers: Endgame.

So how and when can you watch Black Widow? Thankfully, you've got a couple options. Read on below for more.

When did Marvel Studios' Black Widow premiere?Black Widow arrived in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 9.

How to watch Black Widow on Disney+: First, you do have to subscribe to Disney+ for $6.99 per month. At first, in order to watch the film, you needed to pay an additional one-time fee of $29.99 for Premier Access to watch Black Widow on the streaming service. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6, all you'll need is a If you are a Disney+ subscription.

Sign Up

When will Black Widow be available at no extra cost to subscribers on Disney+: If your plan was to wait out the up-charge, you're almost there! On Oct. 6, Black Widow will be available to all Disney+ subscribers.

Below, watch the video below for what Johansson and Pugh had to say to ET about playing sisters in Black Widow.

‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Talk Playing Sisters (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED STORIES:

What's New on Disney Plus

Why Scarlett Johansson Can't Talk to Colin Jost About 'Black Widow'

On Set of 'Black Widow' With Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh

Related Gallery