How to Watch 'Black Widow' on Disney Plus
‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Talks Working on Such a ‘D…
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'New Amsterdam' Trailer Teases Max and Helen's Romantic Next Ste…
Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok
Clint Eastwood on Acting at 91 in Latest Western ‘Cry Macho’ (Ex…
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
Wendy Williams Has COVID-19, Postpones Season 13 Of ‘The Wendy W…
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Facial Cosmetic Surgery Results
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lead TIME100: Most Influential Pe…
Kristen Bell Talks New Animated Series ‘Do, Re and Mi’
'Foundation' Sneak Peek: Everything to Know About Apple TV Plus'…
Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Loves’ Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Rel…
Lil Nas X Goes Into 'Labor' After No One Shows Up For His Baby S…
Soon, all Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream Black Widow on the platform.
Marvel's latest big budget entry hit theaters and Disney+ the same day after being delayed more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff in the film, who has to return to Russia and reunite with her sister (Florence Pugh) to stop an immensely powerful villain. Rachel Weisz and David Harbour also star in the movie, which is considered the first film in Marvel's "Phase Four," and second to be released -- following Spider-Man: Far From Home -- after Avengers: Endgame.
So how and when can you watch Black Widow? Thankfully, you've got a couple options. Read on below for more.
When did Marvel Studios' Black Widow premiere?Black Widow arrived in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 9.
How to watch Black Widow on Disney+: First, you do have to subscribe to Disney+ for $6.99 per month. At first, in order to watch the film, you needed to pay an additional one-time fee of $29.99 for Premier Access to watch Black Widow on the streaming service. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6, all you'll need is a If you are a Disney+ subscription.
When will Black Widow be available at no extra cost to subscribers on Disney+: If your plan was to wait out the up-charge, you're almost there! On Oct. 6, Black Widow will be available to all Disney+ subscribers.
Below, watch the video below for what Johansson and Pugh had to say to ET about playing sisters in Black Widow.
RELATED STORIES:
Why Scarlett Johansson Can't Talk to Colin Jost About 'Black Widow'
On Set of 'Black Widow' With Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh