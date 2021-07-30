Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever is here! The 19-year-old singer's latest album dropped on Friday, following single releases "My Future," "Therefore I Am," "Your Power," "Lost Cause," and "NDA," all of which charted in the top 40 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Eilish celebrated the big release on Instagram, telling fans the record was "the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i've ever had with my music."

"Happier Than Ever my sophomore album is finally out. i can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music," she wrote. "finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel.. i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. i feel like crying."

"I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection. i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life," she continued, thanking her brother and collaborator. "You are my whole world and i couldn’t do any of this without you. anyway i’m so excited and nervous and blaaah… please take care of this project, it means the world to me. 🤍 I CANT BELIEVE ITTTT."

In addition to streaming the album, fans can also purchase Happier Than Ever on vinyl, with exclusive releases at Eilish's store, as well as Amazon, Target, Walmart and Urban Outfitters.

Shop below.

Fans can also head to Eilish's official store for merch, like hoodies, tees, sweatpants and accessories, featuring graphics and text inspired by the album. In addition to Eilish's store website, fans can score merch styles and buy her new photography book on Amazon as part of Amazon Music's Artist Merch Shop.

