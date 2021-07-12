Billie Eilish Hits Back at Haters Claiming She's In Her 'Flop Era'
Billie Eilish isn't worried about losing her magic touch. The singer took to TikTok on Sunday to hit back at haters claiming she's in her "flop era" following the immense success of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Eilish, whose sophomore album Happier Than Ever is set to release on July 30, shared a video on TikTok of herself getting a kick out of comments like, "Is it me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..."
"Literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my t*ts are bigger than yours," she wrote in the caption.
@billieeilish
literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours♬ NDA - Billie Eilish
The clip was set to Eilish's new song "NDA," her fifth single off Happier Than Ever. The GRAMMY winner previously released "My Future," "Therefore I Am," "Your Power" and "Lost Cause" off the highly anticipated record.
The video for "NDA" shows Eilish in the middle of a road as cars speed by her -- and as she revealed on Instagram, it gave her mom quite a scare.
See more on Eilish in the video below.
