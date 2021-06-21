Billie Eilish is issuing an apology after a video resurfaced of the singer mouthing a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. The "Bad Guy" singer, who is now 19, said she was around "13 or 14" when she mouthed a word from a song that, at the time, she didn't know was offensive. The resurfaced TikTok showed Eilish mouthing the anti-Asian slur as she sang along to Tyler, the Creator's song "Fish."

"I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word," she said in a statement posted on her Instagram story Monday.

Eilish then addressed a second clip, which showed the singer “speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice” which she said is something she has done her entire life when speaking to her "pets, friends and family." In response to claims she was both speaking in a Blaccent and Asian accent, the "Ocean Eyes" singer said it was "in no way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture."

"Regardless of how it was interpreted, I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it," she explained.

Instagram/Billie Eilish

Eilish maintained that she has always used her platform "to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality."

She concluded the lengthy apology by encouraging her fans to "continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

Eilish’s apology came after online backlash and some calling to boycott the singer-songwriter after seeing the old clip.

