Barbie Ferreira Evokes an Endless Summer for Sol de Janeiro's Latest Perfume Mist Launch
As much as we love splurging on luxurious perfumes, it's not always feasible to drop a hundred dollars (or more) every time we want to try out a new scent. Thankfully, body sprays are making a comeback as an affordable way to switch up your fragrance collection. Just in time for summer, celeb-loved body and haircare brand Sol de Janeiro just dropped a new crop of perfume mists inspired by the vibrant culture of Brazil.
Adored by the likes of Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff and Hailey Bieber, Sol de Janeiro has tapped Brazilian-American actress and model Barbie Ferreira to be the face of the latest fragrance launch.
"We are thrilled to partner with Barbie Ferreira for our 'Where Will They Take You' campaign," said Heela Yang, CEO of Sol de Janeiro. "Barbie embodies the spirit of Sol de Janeiro - she is bold and confident. We are excited to share our perfume mists with her and with our customers, and to encourage everyone to embrace their own unique beauty and style."
The launch features three new limited-edition and vacation-themed fragrances: flirty amber-based When In Rio, tropical guava Bikini Season and clean sunwashed linen Do Not Disturb. Each spray is a travel-friendly 3.04 ounces, making them the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.
Wild bergamot, twilight Jasmine, vanilla amber — the seductive smell of a summer night where anything is possible.
There's nothing quite like biting into ripe tropical fruit, but this perfume spray evokes the flavor with guava nectar, sunlit orchid and vanilla cloud.
"This is the ultimate 'clean girl aesthetic' body spray," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The sun washed linen note comes through the most for me and smells like fresh, clean, warm laundry (but in the summertime). I also get some sand and salt notes that just reminds me of changing into a sundress to go out to dinner after being at the beach all day."
Featuring feel-good textures and beachy scents, Sol de Janeiro's entire perfume mist collection can help take your body care to the next level. Discover more Sol de Janeiro fragrance mists, from the cult-favorite Cheirosa '62 to the brand's solar spring addition Rio Radiance, below.
This celebrity-loved hair and body spray provides a delicious dose of salted caramel and pistachio fragrance.
Like a vacation in a bottle, Rio Radiance is a bright yet comforting blend of solar tuberose, coconut milk, white florals and vanilla.
Warm and sultry, this hair and body spray draws you in with a blend of black amber plum, creme de cassis, jasmine, and musk.
Treat yourself to the lush scents of Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit, ocean air and vanilla with this floral hair and body spray. Some reviewers say this spray smells similar to Maison Francis Kurkdijan's Baccarat Rouge 540.
This blend of caramelized vanilla, toasted macadamia, and tonka bean will have you smelling like fresh-baked cookies all day.
